Arsenal, are you watching? Ruben Dias makes 'no higher level' claim after Manchester City outclass Liverpool

City announced their intentions to wrestle back their Premier League crown in their demolition of the Reds. Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, and Jeremy Doku were on the scoresheet for the hosts as they ran away with a comfortable win over their title rivals. Arne Slot’s side were disappointing and have offered little indication that they can get back into the race with their opponents and Arsenal.
The defeat of Liverpool sent a statement to Arsenal and the rest of the Premier League that Pep Guardiola’s men are back hunting the top spot in the division. Prior to last season’s collapse, City had won the previous four titles and developed a habit of racking up silverware. Now back in the groove of winning, they threaten to spoil Arsenal’s hopes yet again.
Speaking after the game, Dias insisted that few teams can match the level of City and suggested that they are back to their ruthless best. With Haaland scoring more than a goal a game, few can write off City from clawing back the slim advantage Mikel Arteta’s team have at the top of the tree.