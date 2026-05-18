How do Arsenal solve Khvicha Kvaratskhelia problem? Gunners great Ray Parlour admits to right-back ‘worry’ ahead of Champions League final clash with PSG

That is one of the many questions that Mikel Arteta is mulling over heading into a legacy-defining fortnight for Arsenal. Two major trophies remain up for grabs at Emirates Stadium across domestic and continental competition.
The Premier League leaders are looking to land a first top-flight crown in England since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04. There are two games left on the schedule there, with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola continuing to breathe down the Gunners’ neck.
Once that fixture list has been completed, attention will turn to Champions League matters. Arsenal have never hoisted that iconic trophy aloft, but have the chance to rewrite the record books in Budapest. Overcoming PSG will be no easy task.
Arteta’s side boast plenty of match winners - such as Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres - but need no reminding that they are coming up against Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Golden Boy sensation Desire Doue and Georgian magician Kvaratskhelia.