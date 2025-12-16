Arsenal beware: Man City are right where they want to be in the title race - and they can still get better

City have won five of their six league games to accrue 15 points since Guardiola sent out his warning to Arsenal, while Mikel Arteta's side have surrendered seven. Aston Villa have been on a perfect run in that period to emerge as the third force in the title shake-up, although recent history, plus Villa's lack of strength-in-depth, suggests this will ultimately be a two-horse race between City and Arsenal.

And even though both sides ended up taking three points at the weekend, the scorelines and contrasting manners in which they won against opponents of very different magnitude suggest that City are coming into their own just at the right time, while Arsenal are already showing signs that they are wobbling.

While City travelled to a Crystal Palace side that began the weekend in fourth place and had only lost once at Selhurst Park this season, Arsenal were at home to a Wolves team that are currently the worst in Premier League history in statistical terms. It was far from comfortable for City at Selhurst Park as the Eagles twice hit the woodwork, but by the end of the 3-0 victory it looked very easy indeed, recording the club's biggest-ever win away to Palace.

Arsenal, meanwhile, needed two own goals, including one in the 93rd minute, to scrape past Wolves. No one at City envisages anything other than another closely-run title race, and they know, as no doubt Arsenal do, that they are often much stronger in the second half of the season. And despite the problems they have had, including losing two of their first three games, Guardiola's team are now exactly where they want to be.