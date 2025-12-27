Arne Slot pays tribute to Diogo Jota as Liverpool prepare for emotional return of forward's family to Anfield
Jota played for both Wolves and Liverpool
The footballing world was shocked by the tragic passing of both players earlier in the year as both Jota and Silva were involved in a car accident in Zamora, Spain. The pair were hoping to catch a ferry back to England from Santander as Jota looked to make pre-season training with the Reds after doctors advised against flying following minor surgery.
However, they lost control of their Lamborghini following a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle. And Saturday's game between Liverpool and Wolves will mark the first time the two teams face off following the incident in July.
Jota joined Wolves from Spanish side Atletico Madrid on loan in 2017 before the move was made permanent a year later. He then went on to join Liverpool in 2020, during which he won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.
And ahead of Saturday's clash at Anfield, Slot reflected on the last 12 months, which he admits "ignites a rollercoaster of emotions" as the two teams gear up for their showdown on Merseyside.
Slot's tribute to Jota
"Reflecting on everything that has happened over the last 12 months ignites a rollercoaster of emotions but it is normal at this time of year to look back to everything that has happened," Slot wrote ahead of the weekend's meeting on Merseyside.
"Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him. It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort – if that is even possible – but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace.
"The sense of loss will be particularly strong on Saturday, of course, as it will be the first time that Diogo's two English teams will meet since his tragic passing. Like us, Wolves were clearly very affected by the loss of such a special player and person so my thoughts continue to be with them also."
It has been reported that Jota's two sons will accompany the mascots for today's Premier League meeting at Anfield.
'Our thoughts remain with Diogo and Andre's family'
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has called on the club to finish the year on a high ahead of the meeting with the Midlands side. The Reds eased to the Premier League title last season, but their defence has been sub-par, with Liverpool 10 points off top spot heading into the weekend's action.
"Saturday marks our last fixture of 2025 and when I reflect back on the year there have been a wide range of emotions for everybody at the club," Van Dijk wrote.
"There have been some incredible highs, of course. To become Premier League champions, as we did back in April, was incredible. Lifting that trophy in front of you guys at Anfield is a memory that I will never forget, I can assure you. It was a real team effort and a deserved reward for a season of hard work, on and off the pitch."
Like Slot, Van Dijk also paid tribute to Jota and his brother, Silva, adding: "Soon after that, though, came the most devastating of lows. The loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in July was something none of us could ever have prepared for, and something all of us are still coming to terms with.
"Our thoughts, as ever, remain with Diogo and Andre's family. They will never, ever be forgotten, and we will carry their memory always."
Liverpool's much-improved form
Liverpool's title defence has been disappointing to say the least, but they welcome Wolves on a decent run of form. The Reds have won their last three in all competitions, having followed up their 1-0 Champions League win at Inter with back-to-back league victories over Brighton and Tottenham.
And they'll feel confident of extending that streak to four matches when they take on a Wolves side that has collected just two points from the opening 17 matches and have lost their last 10 in the league.