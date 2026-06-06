Ex-Liverpool boss Arne Slot rejects approach from Premier League club to take over as manager

Despite his recent sacking following a trophyless season, the former Feyenoord boss is reportedly harbouring no resentment regarding his abrupt departure from Merseyside.

Assessing the manager's current mindset and his potential long-term future in the dugout, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan told talkSPORT: "If Ronald Koeman steps down after the World Cup… there is a vacancy at the Dutch national team. I think Arne Slot is very, very much up for that; he's probably the ideal candidate.

"He can play his Dutch style of football – the passing, attacking style, whatever you call it. I think the Dutch would be happy to have him."