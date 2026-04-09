Arne Slot became everything he hates with embarrassing Parisian submission and Liverpool still looked lost as desperate Dutchman edges closer to the Anfield abyss

After all, Liverpool weren't even beaten as badly as they had been at the Etihad Stadium just four days previously. Indeed, the mere fact that the tie is still alive - in theory at least - going into next week's return leg at Anfield actually constitutes something of an achievement for Slot's struggling side, who failed to register a single shot on target and were restricted to just 24 per cent possession.
It's also been pointed out that PSG dominated Liverpool in the home leg of last season's Champions League last 16 meeting between the two teams. However, context is key, and both Liverpool's form going into and approach towards their previous trip to Paris could not have been more different.
Indeed, what unfolded in the French capital was hugely significant because, four days after Liverpool's players gave up during the second half of a 4-0 drubbing by Manchester City, their manager lost absolute faith in his footballing philosophy with a sad act of submission that signals the imminent end of his tenure.