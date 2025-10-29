Another injury blow for Rafael Leao? AC Milan coach explains star winger's early substitution in Serie A draw against Atalanta

Speaking to media after the match, Allegri clarified that Leao’s substitution was a precautionary move, saying: "He had a hip problem. Then at the end of the first half he wasn’t feeling great, so I decided to take him off anyway because the team needed fresh players. Rafa wasn’t getting going, so I decided to take him off."

Allegri also provided updates on striker Santiago Gimenez and defender Pervis Estupinan, both of whom have been managing knocks. “Gimenez is a bit of a knock, we’ll see about Leao, but it shouldn’t be anything special. We should also have Estupinan against Roma. These are ten days where we need to grit our teeth a bit, and then after the break we’ll start again with all the players.

“We’re having a few injuries at this point, but the team is responding well. The lads should be happy with their performance in Bergamo.”