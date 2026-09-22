'Feel sorry for him' - Andy Robertson hits out at 'English stigma' surrounding Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold as he reveals truth behind Liverpool defensive criticism

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold formed a formidable full-back partnership under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. They won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later, consistently battling at the top of the division's assist charts as key creative outlets for the Reds.

Despite their shared attacking output, the current Tottenham defender noted a stark contrast in how their defensive contributions were viewed. Speaking on The Overlap, Robertson detailed how Liverpool's tactical setup frequently left his teammate exposed. While Sadio Mane provided aggressive defensive cover on the left flank, Mohamed Salah's attacking positioning on the right meant Alexander-Arnold operated with less immediate protection.

This structural imbalance often left the right-back isolated, prompting Robertson to admit he felt sympathy for his defensive partner. Alexander-Arnold eventually departed Anfield for Real Madrid in 2025, but the narrative surrounding his defensive capabilities has stubbornly followed him throughout his career.



