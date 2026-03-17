Andy Robertson challenges team-mates to prove they're 'good enough' for Liverpool and lift pressure on Arne Slot

Robertson used Tuesday's press conference to address the intense spotlight on the squad following Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. With the Reds trailing Galatasaray 1-0 from the first leg of the round of 16 tie, he detailed how the Dutchman has reacted behind the scenes.
"I don't think we really hit a bump in the road last year," he told reporters. "Everything went probably as smoothly as you could have imagined in terms of his first season, but also in terms of our season. This season's been a bit more up and down, that's a fact. But he’s stayed calm, he’s obviously trying to find answers as well."