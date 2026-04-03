Alisson to miss PSG tie as Arne Slot suggests Liverpool goalkeeper faces lengthy spell out with injury

Addressing the media ahead of the high-stakes meeting with City, Slot provided a sombre update on his number one's availability for the coming weeks. The Dutchman clarified that the injury is more severe than initially feared, suggesting a return is only likely in the final stages of the Premier League campaign.

Despite the setback in goal, Slot confirmed that Salah is ready to feature following his own recent absence. The Liverpool boss said: "[Alisson] will not be part of the PSG game either, [he is] out for a bit longer. Towards the end of the season we expect him to be fit. [Salah] is available, he trained with us yesterday, he will train with us today and is available for tomorrow."