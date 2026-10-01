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'We're very good at focusing on the negatives!' - Alessandro Bastoni issues rallying cry as Italy build confidence for France clash
Shifting the mentality under Mancini
Bastoni has urged Italy to ditch their negative mindset ahead of Friday's Nations League clash with France. The Inter defender believes shedding this cultural pessimism is key to helping Mancini rebuild squad confidence, especially as the Azzurri look to recover from the bitterness of missing out on the last three World Cup tournaments and restore the belief that powered their Euro 2021 triumph.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia about the current atmosphere within the camp, Bastoni was candid about the psychological work being undertaken by the coaching staff. The defender noted that while the team is showing signs of life, there is a long road ahead. 'The coach is working on our self-esteem. In Italy, we're very good at moaning, feeling sorry for ourselves and focusing on all the negatives, but in my view we should also learn to say when we've done something good too. The more we say it, the more we'll start to believe it, so we've got to work on that,' Bastoni explained during his pre-match duties.
- AFP
Seeking tactical consistency and identity
The Nations League campaign has been a rollercoaster for Italy so far, featuring a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Belgium followed by a resounding 4-1 triumph over Turkiye. Meanwhile, France enter the clash in formidable form after securing back-to-back 1-0 away victories over both Turkiye and Belgium in their opening two matches.
The defender is keen to see the team maintain the standards they set in their most recent victory. 'We are capable of having our say in a one-off match against anyone, but we also want to be consistent and make sure that Italy have a recognisable identity on the pitch,' he stated. Highlighting the need for a sustained level of excellence, he added: 'Our standard has to be the one we saw in the most recent match.'
Redemption and personal responsibility
For Bastoni personally, this international window represents a chance for redemption following a difficult period with the national side. His goal-scoring return against Turkiye marked his first appearance for the Azzurri since his costly red card in the World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Addressing the shadows of that red card, Bastoni admitted he felt a sense of obligation to the supporters who suffered through the team's failures. 'Things could've gone worse for me at club level, as we brought home two trophies with Inter, so I consider that a positive season. As I said after the match with Turkiye, obviously I feel that I am in debt with the people of Italy. It was a very difficult night for me, but for all those who support Italy. I raised my head, took responsibility and was more determined than ever to show my true worth,' the defender remarked with visible sincerity.
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Preparing for the French challenge
The upcoming schedule remains grueling for the Azzurri, with the trip to Paris followed by a home fixture against Turkiye on October 5. Mancini is expected to utilise the full depth of his squad to navigate these fixtures, especially with another double-header against France and Belgium looming in November. Bastoni noted that the new faces in the group have brought a refreshing energy that has helped the squad move past the heavy pressure of the recent past. 'I've seen strong characters in the squad, they aren't afraid to try something new, and that lightness of touch is probably what we needed,' he observed.
When asked to identify which star from the star-studded French roster he would most like to remove from the opposition lineup to make Italy's job easier, Bastoni found the task impossible due to the sheer volume of talent available to Zinedine Zidane. 'That's too difficult, I wouldn't know where to begin!' he joked.
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