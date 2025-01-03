Alejandro Zendejas has conquered Liga MX with Club America: What's next for the USMNT winger?

The American was arguably Club America's best player during its third title win, but is that enough to land a bigger role on the USMNT?

A video emerged shortly after Club America's latest Liga MX triumph and, in it, Alejandro Zendejas was smiling from ear to ear. The smile never left his face as he moved from one family member to the next. One held a U.S. men's national team jersey above his head. Others screamed and then whispered messages of support in his ear. Through it all, though, Zendejas could do little else but smile.

He had reason to. The American had just led Club America to a third-straight Liga MX title, and by saying led, that isn't an overstatement. No player had more goal contributions in the playoff run than Zendejas. He scored a huge goal in the pivotal second-leg triumph over Cruz Azul in the semifinal. He netted an even bigger one in the first leg of the final. And then, with the trophy on the line, he assisted Richard Sanchez's stunning Golazo that all but confirmed America as champions. Zendejas had his fingerprints on everything Club America did this winter as he rose to the occasion in ways the club had not seen before.

It's been a period of unmatched success for Club America, and one that Zendejas will feel that he significantly contributed to. He was so often a small piece of the massive puzzle at the Liga MX heavyweight. This winter, though, he showed that he can be more than a piece; he can be a star.

Now comes the unavoidable question facing any player who’s reached this level of success: What’s next? With three consecutive titles to his name -- and a starring role in the latest one -- has Zendejas reached his ceiling in Liga MX? How does he balance stability with ambition, and with a World Cup on the horizon, which path brings him closer to a regular spot with the USMNT?

As the January transfer window gets going, those are questions Zendejas will have to mull over. Here's a look at what his future could look like over the next few months...