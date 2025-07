AC Milan have tabled a new offer for Brighton's left-back Pervis Estupinan, but it still falls short of their €20 million (£17m/$23m) valuation of the Ecuadorian.

Milan increased their bid for Pervis Estupinan by €2m

Brighton still chasing a €20m sale of the Ecuadorian

Player's agent Jorge Mendes acts as mediator