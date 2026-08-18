Revealed: Real Madrid made a 'derisory' offer for Rodri before Barcelona won race for Man City star

In a summer dominated by the future of the world's premier defensive midfielder, it has been revealed that Real Madrid attempted to disrupt Barcelona’s pursuit with an opening gambit that fell significantly short of Manchester City's expectations.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the Los Blancos lodged a proposal that was described as almost derisory, with some figures indicating the initial bid was below €40m. While Florentino Perez was keen to bring the 30-year-old back to the Spanish capital, the financial commitment offered did not reflect Rodri's status as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner or his pivotal role in Spain's recent international success.

The discrepancy between the two Spanish giants was stark, as Madrid eventually reached a ceiling of approximately €45m. At Manchester City, where Rodri had amassed 13 major trophies, such an amount was viewed as insufficient for a player of his calibre, regardless of his age or recent recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.