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Man City issue defiant official statement after being found guilty of 115 Premier League financial breaches
City hit back at Premier League commission
Manchester City have reacted with a mixture of fury and disbelief after the Premier League confirmed a landmark ruling against the club. Following a protracted investigation into their financial conduct between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, an independent commission delivered a guilty verdict on 115 charges.
In a prompt and strongly worded response, the Etihad hierarchy made it clear they do not intend to accept the findings, which have sent shockwaves through the world of football. The club’s leadership remains steadfast in their belief that they have operated within the rules, setting the stage for what is likely to be the most significant legal battle in the history of the English game.
The club's official statement read: "Manchester City FC is both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission, that has been published today. The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums." By using such strong terminology as "irrefutable evidence," City are signaling their intent to fight the case to the highest possible authorities.
The ruling has put the club's unprecedented era of domestic dominance under a microscope, with the Premier League maintaining that the independent commission found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to serious financial breaches.
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Allegations of material errors and legal flaws
City’s legal team appears ready to dissect the commission’s report, which they claim is fundamentally flawed in several key areas. The club has pointed toward what they describe as "clear material errors" within the document, suggesting that the logic used to reach the verdict does not stand up to scrutiny.
By labeling the opinion as "unsafe," the Manchester club is signaling that they believe the entire basis of the judgement is compromised and should not be allowed to stand. Their focus now shifts toward the appellate process, which remains their primary hope of avoiding the severe sporting penalties currently looming over the Etihad Stadium.
The club expanded on their intent to challenge the decision, stating: "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted. Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe."
Questions over regulatory independence
Beyond the specific charges, Manchester City have also raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of the Premier League as a regulatory body. The club suggested that their cooperation over the last eight years was based on the expectation of a fair and unbiased process, something they now appear to be questioning.
In their statement, the club noted: "The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence."
With the relationship between the two parties now at an all-time low, the club has also indicated that they will be limited in their public comments while the legal proceedings continue. They concluded by saying: "The Club is obviously restricted in what it can say further until all future proceedings are complete."
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Potential sanctions and the road ahead
While the club prepares its appeal, the shadow of potential punishment hangs heavy over Enzo Maresca's squad and the club’s long-term future. The scale of the charges means that the independent commission has the power to recommend virtually any sanction available under Premier League rules. These range from heavy financial penalties to massive points deductions, and in the most extreme scenario, the club could even face expulsion from the top flight.
For now, the focus remains on the courtroom rather than the pitch. The Premier League has maintained that its investigation was necessary to protect the integrity of the competition and ensure that all clubs operate within the agreed financial framework. However, Manchester City's vow to be "relentless" suggests that this saga is far from over. The legal proceedings could potentially drag on for months, if not years, as both sides prepare for further arguments.
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