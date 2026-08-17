'He’s unbelievable' - Michael Owen tells Man Utd they should have signed £60m Chelsea star Joao Pedro

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Owen has expressed his admiration for Pedro, claiming that the Red Devils should have secured the Brazilian's signature long before he became a star at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro, who joined Chelsea from Brighton in a deal worth £60m just twelve months ago, enjoyed a stellar debut campaign despite the club's wider struggles.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Owen explained: "I’m a huge Pedro fan, I think he’s unbelievable. In fact, Manchester United should have bought him about four years ago when he was at Watford. United had nobody up front for years and I thought, 'That Pedro', I love him. Him, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer as a front three… strange signings in Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson obviously."