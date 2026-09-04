A split-second changed everything! Why Kylian Mbappe’s penalty against Real Betis was not retaken despite Marc Bartra entering the box before the kick

The closing stages of Real Madrid’s clash with Real Betis were marred by high drama when Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez pointed to the spot in the 93rd minute. After a foul on Vinicius Junior, Mbappe stepped up with the chance to rescue a point for Jose Mourinho’s side. However, the French superstar saw his effort saved by Alvaro Valles, who capped off a magnificent individual performance.

Immediately following the save, questions were raised by the Madrid bench and supporters alike as Marc Bartra appeared to have entered the penalty area before the ball was struck.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Replays confirmed that Bartra was indeed the first player to breach the perimeter of the box, and he was the man who ultimately cleared the ball for a corner after Valles’ initial save. Under standard FIFA laws, if a defending player encroaches and the penalty is not scored, the kick should be retaken if that player then influences the play. However, a technicality involving the positioning of Bartra’s feet at the exact moment of impact proved to be the decisive factor in the VAR review.



