Video technology ruled out a superb goal scored by substitute Carlos Espi for Real Madrid, in the 87th minute of Los Blancos' match against hosts Real Betis, at the La Cartuja stadium on Friday evening, in the fourth round of La Liga.

Espi had replaced Federico Valverde in the 82nd minute. Barely five minutes later, he lashed home a fine overhead kick from a Vinicius Junior cross.

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The young forward's joy didn't last long. Video technology intervened to flag an offside at the start of the move, and the goal was chalked off, the one the visitors thought had earned them a 1-1 draw.

Betis had gone ahead in the 81st minute through Troy Parrott, a strike against the run of play in a game Los Blancos dominated for long spells.

Real couldn't snatch a point from their Andalusian hosts. Even a late penalty went begging, as French star Kylian Mbappe failed to convert, and the match finished 1-0 to Real Betis.

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