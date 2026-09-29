A jersey for a lifetime! Argentina plan special tribute as Lionel Messi prepares to wear No.10 for final time

In a move that underlines Lionel Messi’s unparalleled impact on Argentine football, Argentina will leave the iconic No. 10 shirt vacant during the September and October international windows as the legend prepares for his farewell appearance for the national team.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni confirmed the decision, saying: "Until Leo Messi’s match, nobody will wear the 10." As a result, the squad will have no No. 10 for the upcoming friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso, with the AFA set to consider who will inherit the iconic shirt only after Messi officially brings his international career to an end.

The decision was made to honor the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner following his announcement in late August 2026 that he would be stepping away from international duty after a historic career that culminated in leading his country to global dominance.