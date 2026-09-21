'I was emotionally unsettled' - Granit Xhaka admits forging Covid vaccine certificate as Sunderland captain withdraws from Switzerland squad

Xhaka has opened up about a controversial decision from his past, describing his acquisition of a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate as a major lapse in judgment. The 33-year-old, who is on the verge of turning 34, took to social media to address the situation directly after reports surfaced regarding an investigation in his native Switzerland.

In a detailed statement shared on his Instagram account, Xhaka explained his state of mind during the 2022 season, a period when he was still a key figure in the Arsenal midfield. "In recent days there has been much reporting about a matter from my past. I would like to address this personally," the midfielder wrote.

"At the time, I was personally very uncertain and had serious concerns regarding the Covid-19 vaccination. I felt deep distrust of the vaccine and was plagued by fear and uncertainty. In this turbulent emotional state, I obtained a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my open questions through the proper channels. Today I clearly see this was not the right course of action. It was a mistake. I am sorry. I take responsibility for this decision, am committed to investigating the matter and am co-operating with the relevant authorities."

According to the Swiss FA, the decision for him to withdraw from Switzerland squad was mutual, with the player and the federation agreeing that he should step away to focus on the legal process.