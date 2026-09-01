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'For me this is a dream' - Gabriel Jesus reveals he accepted a "significant" pay cut to join Barcelona
A dream move realized at Camp Nou
Jesus has officially been unveiled as a Barcelona player, completing a move that the striker described as a long-held ambition. The former Arsenal and Manchester City man has arrived in Catalonia to bolster a revamped attacking unit, with the club confirming the Brazilian forward has joined the ranks during the final stages of the summer transfer window.
The 29-year-old was candid about the financial aspects of the deal, acknowledging that he had to lower his salary to facilitate the transfer from the Emirates Stadium. "Yes that I went down, significantly, but for me this is a dream," Jesus explained during his first official press conference. "Not only me, Barça has made a great effort so that this recruitment could happen."
The striker noted that while the possibility of the move seemed remote just a few weeks ago, he felt a spiritual guidance toward the project. "If you had asked me a month ago, this possibility would have seemed very unlikely. But God is watching over me. At 29 years old, and after everything that's happened these past two years, having the chance to play for Barca is only thanks to God. I'm excited and I always want to help. When I found out I could come here, I knew I wanted to play for Barca," he said.
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Addressing the 'Plan B' labels
While Jesus arrives with a wealth of experience, his signing follows unsuccessful attempts by Barcelona to lure other targets to the club earlier in the window. Rumours had suggested that the Catalan giants were initially focused on Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, but the Brazilian insisted that he is unfazed by any suggestions that he was not the primary choice for the recruitment department.
In a strong statement regarding his character and professional outlook, Jesus insisted he takes no offence at being considered an alternative to the Argentine World Cup winner.
"This does not bother me and I do not feel insulted. What bothers me is being told that I am a bad person, and no one has ever said that to me throughout my life," the striker stated firmly.
Overcoming fitness concerns
One of the primary question marks surrounding the transfer has been the striker's fitness record, particularly following a series of knee issues that hampered his final year in North London. However, Jesus was quick to dispel any fears regarding his physical condition, claiming that the medical assessments have been entirely positive.
"The issue of the injury is clear. The last two years have been very complicated. The knee injury almost left me out for a year. I recovered very well and went back to playing with Arsenal very well. I am very well, very well physically. The knee is no longer a problem." he emphasised.
This follows a difficult period in 2025 where he spent the majority of the calendar year recovering from a serious ligament injury.
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Fitting into Flick's tactical vision
Flick has already spoken highly of his new recruit, identifying him as a "top-class striker" who will bring essential versatility to the front line. As the seventh signing of a busy summer window that has seen the likes of Anthony Gordon and Rodrigo Hernandez arrive, Jesus is expected to play a vital role in both central and wide attacking positions.
Reflecting on the final stages of the negotiation, Jesus praised the club's efforts to accommodate him. "I was confident that something was going to happen. I knew that by doing things right, everything can happen. I have always been a guy who has worked a lot, respecting everyone. I was working a lot at Arsenal, separated from the players, but always giving my best. When I started to think it was a great possibility, I was very happy."
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