What a comeback! Jamal Musiala scores on emotional Bayern Munich return as Champions League giants cruise to 5-0 victory

The Allianz Arena witnessed a truly special moment on Tuesday night as Musiala returned to the Bayern Munich starting lineup for the first time this season. The 23-year-old had been sidelined following a series of alarming health scares during pre-season, where he suffered collapses caused by neurological dysfunctions during friendly matches against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim.

After a brief substitute appearance against Schalke over the weekend, Vincent Kompany handed the German international a start in the Champions League opener, and the youngster did not disappoint. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Kompany noted that the midfielder "deserved to start, it’s not gifted."

The deadlock was finally broken in the 47th minute in somewhat fortunate but clinical fashion. Harry Kane unleashed a powerful strike from distance that took a deflection off Bodo/Glimt defender Patrick Berg, falling perfectly into the path of Musiala. Showing no signs of rustiness, the midfielder swivelled and unleashed a fierce shot into the far corner to give the hosts the lead.