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Bayern Munich get their wish! Harry Kane agrees new contract in principle until 2029
Kane commits his future to the Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich have secured a major victory in their long-term planning as Kane has reached an agreement in principle to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2029, according to Sky Germany.
The 33-year-old forward has been a revelation since his move from Tottenham Hotspur, and the Bavarian giants have moved swiftly to ensure their talismanic marksman remains the focal point of their attack for years to come.
While the final paperwork is yet to be signed, the understanding is that the significant hurdles in negotiations have been cleared, providing a huge boost to the club’s management and supporters alike.
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Kane’s Bayern future takes shape
The breakthrough comes at a time when Kane’s stock has never been higher, with the striker currently considered a leading candidate for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. His clinical finishing and leadership on the pitch have helped Bayern maintain their dominance in domestic competition while remaining a feared force on the European stage.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the new deal is agreed in principle on salary, with specific details regarding the total length and performance-related clauses currently being clarified between the two parties. This agreement ends any lingering speculation regarding a potential return to the Premier League in the twilight of his career.
A record-breaking machine in the Bundesliga
Kane’s impact in Germany has been nothing short of historic, as he continues to dismantle goalscoring records with the same efficiency he displayed in North London. Since his arrival at the Allianz Arena in 2023, he has already racked up a staggering 152 goals in just 154 appearances across all competitions.
This elite strike rate has made him the quickest player to reach various milestones in the history of the German top flight. Notably, in September, he was officially recognised as the fastest player in Bundesliga history to reach the 100-goal mark, taking just 98 appearances to surpass a record that had stood unchallenged for nearly half a century.
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Tuchel highlights the striker's unique DNA
England manager Thomas Tuchel, who coached Kane at Bayern, has offered a unique perspective on what drives the forward to maintain such high levels of performance. Tuchel believes that Kane’s relentless pursuit of individual records is a fundamental part of his success and a necessary trait for any elite striker.
Tuchel recently elaborated on the psychological makeup that makes Kane stand out, stating: "I think all these number nines in the world, no matter in which league or in youth football, they are built a little bit differently. They not only do it so that their team wins, but they also do it for themselves, they do it for the records. How many can I score, how many can I assist, who is the best scorer in the league, who do I have to overtake, where is the next record? You will not find any goalscorer of this calibre who has not these individual goals set up and pushing him to the limit. So that is what drives him. That's how Harry is built."
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