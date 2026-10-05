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Thomas Tuchel lifts lid on 'relentless' desire driving Harry Kane as England captain prepares for historic milestone
Chasing the ghost of Peter Shilton
Kane is set to secure his place in the pantheon of English footballing greats when he leads his country out against the Czechia. Should the 33-year-old feature in Tuesday’s Nations League encounter at Wembley, he will move level with legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton on 125 caps, becoming the joint most-capped male player in the history of the national team. It is a staggering achievement for a player who already holds the record for most goals scored in an England shirt.
The Bayern Munich forward showed no signs of slowing down during the recent international break, netting twice in a dominant 7-0 victory over Croatia to bring his total to 89 international goals. This relentless pursuit of excellence is nothing new for the former Tottenham man, who departed North London as Spurs' all-time leading scorer with 280 goals before embarking on a trophy-laden adventure in the Bundesliga.
His move to Germany has only served to sharpen his predatory instincts in front of goal. Since arriving at the Allianz Arena in 2023, Kane has dismantled long-standing records with ease. In September, he became the quickest player in Bundesliga history to reach the 100-goal mark, achieving the feat in just 98 appearances and breaking a record that had stood for 49 years.
- AFP
The unique DNA of a natural goalscorer
Tuchel believes that this obsession with statistical milestones is what separates the elite strikers from the rest of the pack. Speaking ahead of the crucial fixture at Wembley, the former Chelsea boss explained that Kane’s brilliance is fuelled by a self-centered competitive streak that is essential for any world-class number nine.
"I think all these number nines in the world, no matter in which league or in youth football, they are built a little bit differently," Tuchel explained. "They not only do it so that their team wins, but they also do it for themselves, they do it for the records. How many can I score, how many can I assist, who is the best scorer in the league, who do I have to overtake, where is the next record? You will not find any goalscorer of this calibre who has not these individual goals set up and pushing him to the limit. So that is what drives him. That's how Harry is built."
Operating at the highest level
Tuchel’s admiration for his captain is evident, particularly regarding the way Kane has adapted to the pressures of leading the line for one of Europe’s biggest clubs. The German coach noted that Kane has somehow found another gear since moving to Munich, improving his overall game beyond just finishing. The manager was effusive in his praise for the striker's current form and his standing in the global game as the Ballon d'Or ceremony approaches.
"I'm not sure if I have any more words, because I feel like he scores all the time, he plays fantastic and he's in the shortlist for (the) Ballon d'Or," Tuchel added. "It's just everything he does, he does it on the highest level, and he does it consecutively. Since he takes this major role for Bayern Munich, he found a new level, and it's on and off the pitch highest level."
- AFP
Nations League standings
England currently sit second in Nations League Group A3 with six points, trailing leaders Spain by three. A victory against the Czechia is essential if they are to keep pace with the European champions, and Tuchel will be leaning heavily on his record-breaking captain to provide the spark. With Kane’s eyes firmly fixed on both the victory and the history books, Wembley expects another vintage performance from the man chasing every record in sight.
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