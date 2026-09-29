'Everything is clear' - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals he has made peace with Atletico Madrid CEO after summer transfer feud

The long-standing tension between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid appears to have reached a peaceful resolution during the 33rd General Assembly of the European Football Clubs (EFC) in Copenhagen. The event served as the backdrop for a significant meeting between Joan Laporta and Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

Tensions had escalated throughout the most recent transfer window when Barca's pursuit of Alvarez caused considerable irritation at the Metropolitano, leading to public outbursts from the Atletico hierarchy regarding the Blaugrana's financial conduct and market strategies.

Despite the previous war of words, Laporta took the opportunity to announce that the animosity is now a thing of the past. Speaking to the media about the encounter, the Barcelona chief revealed that the two executives shared a warm moment together. He noted that the conclusion of the transfer window has allowed both parties to move beyond their previous disagreements. "Gil Marin and I have hugged," Laporta told reporters, signaling that the personal and professional rift that dominated the summer headlines in La Liga has finally been mended.



