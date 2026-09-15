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UEFA Nations League A

UEFA Nations League A Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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UEFA Nations League A, fixtures & results

Monday 27 October
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
FT
agg 0 - 5
France badge
France
FRA
2
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
FT
agg 2 - 3
Thursday 27 November
France badge
France
FRA
2
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
1
FT
Germany badge
Germany
GER
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
0
FT
Monday 1 December
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
France badge
France
FRA
2
FT
agg 3 - 4
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
3
Germany badge
Germany
GER
0
FT
agg 3 - 0
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Standings

Eastern

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Nashville SC crestNashville SC26176353213257
W
D
L
D
W
2New England Revolution crestNew England Revolution26144845331246
W
W
W
L
W
3Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF261210463481546
D
D
D
D
W
4Charlotte FC crestCharlotte FC26127747371043
W
D
W
D
W
5Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC2511684538739
L
L
D
D
D

Western

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Vancouver Whitecaps crestVancouver Whitecaps25154656233349
W
L
W
L
W
2Houston Dynamo FC crestHouston Dynamo FC2613583430444
D
L
W
D
D
3St. Louis City crestSt. Louis City2612864536944
W
W
D
W
D
4FC Dallas crestFC Dallas2612864942744
D
W
W
W
D
5San Jose Earthquakes crestSan Jose Earthquakes2612684638842
D
W
W
D
D
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