USA vs Belgium predictions: Goals expected in open Seattle showdown

Our betting expert expects a close matchup, with the USA capitalising on home-ground advantage to hold Belgium inside 90 minutes.

Best bets for USA vs Belgium

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Christian Pulisic at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

on 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.50 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: USA 2-2 Belgium

Goalscorers prediction: USA: Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi - Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard

The USA have become accustomed to making it into the last-16 of World Cups. However, they have an opportunity to advance further in their home edition and go deep into the tournament. The Americans will hope to better their best-ever finish of third place in the inaugural 1930 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino certainly appears to be the right manager to guide them there. The co-hosts delivered a series of brilliant performances during the group stage, marred only by a defeat to Turkey in their final pool fixture. They followed those performances up with a convincing 2-0 victory against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Now, the Stars and Stripes stand just 90 minutes away from the last eight of the competition.

Playing at Lumen Field in Seattle means that the USA can depend on a partisan crowd, hoping to push their national team into the next round. Facing European powerhouses Belgium won’t be an easy task, but the home side are slight favourites to progress.

The Belgians have endured a topsy-turvy competition so far. While they’ve secured the result they needed, their overall performances have fallen significantly short of the high standards we have come to expect. The Red Devils won just one of their group stage matches, but it was eventually enough for them to progress.

The real scare came in their Round of 32 clash with Senegal, when they were two goals down with just four minutes to go. The Europeans scored twice inside regulation time to take the match into extra time, where Youri Tielemans won it from the spot. Roberto Martinez’s charges aren’t at their peak level currently, which is the perfect time for the USA to face them.

Probable lineups for USA vs Belgium

USA expected lineup: Freese, Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, Dest, Pulisic, Pepi

Belgium expected lineup: Courtois, Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper, Tielemans, Onana, Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku

Goals expected in Washington

Both teams haven’t struggled to score in recent matches. The USA scored exactly twice in each of their last three matches. Their total across their five recent outings is 11 goals, giving them an impressive average of 2.2 goals per game.

With all of Belgium’s attacking talents, fans would have expected them to be more prolific at the World Cup. However, they only shifted into gear against New Zealand. The Red Devils scored 14 goals in their last five internationals. They’ve recorded an average of 2.8 goals per game and conceded four goals in that run.

Pochettino’s defence hasn’t been completely sturdy as well, as they’ve conceded six goals in their previous five matches. As a result, seeing both teams score isn’t a far-fetched prediction. Both teams have seen three of their last five matches produce more than two goals, while each of the last three head-to-heads saw both teams score.

USA vs Belgium Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

Pulisic poised to shoulder the American scoring burden

The home side have depended on Folarin Balogun to fire in goals at this World Cup, and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s recorded three goals in as many appearances. However, he was sent off for what was deemed dangerous play in their clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

As the star man, he will be missed, but it means someone else must step up. Christian Pulisic hasn’t been as prolific as he would’ve liked in this competition. The AC Milan forward only registered one assist in their opening game against Paraguay.

However, with a place in the competition’s last eight at stake, Pulisic is almost certain to excel in this game. It’s worth mentioning the decent campaign he had with Milan, as he scored eight goals in 30 Serie A matches. He also scored four goals in nine Champions League outings, making him our standout candidate to find the back of the net for the co-hosts.

USA vs Belgium Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Christian Pulisic at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

Ending the historical trend

Historically, Belgium have dominated this fixture, winning each of the last six meetings. That streak includes a comprehensive 5-2 victory in a friendly back in March. They’ve also met in two World Cups before, with Belgium winning one and the USA the other in 1930.

Martinez’s men, though, aren’t firing on all cylinders, having limped over their most recent hurdle to reach this stage. Technically, they’ve drawn three of the last four matches in regulation time, which is where the USA will gather hope. The co-hosts won three of their last four games, but their defeat to Turkiye indicated they can be beaten on home soil.

Both teams should have their chances in this game, but considering the stakes, a draw isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Their last-16 meeting in 2014 ended goalless inside 90 minutes, and Belgium won it in extra time. We expect a similar outcome in regulation time here, with the USA finally getting over their Belgian hoodoo in the additional 30 minutes

USA vs Belgium Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.50 on 1xBet

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