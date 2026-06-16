How to bet on Germany following their World Cup demolition of Curacao

The four-time world champions were ruthless as they saw off Pantera Negra. This has raised questions over whether they can go all the way this summer.

Betting on Germany at the World Cup Odds Germany vs Ivory Coast - Over 3.5 goals 2.62 To be eliminated in the Round of 16 3.25

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Germany’s flying start

Germany may have conceded against Curacao, but they were in rampant form as they scored seven times in Houston. With six different scorers and goals in both halves, Julian Nagelsmann must have been delighted with his side’s performance. Die Nationalelf have plenty of history in this competition and are once again carrying high expectations.

It’s not just their first match that was impressive. Germany have won 10 games in a row since a defeat to Slovakia in September, scoring 19 times in 2026 alone. The European outfit will be full of confidence going into matchday two.

Having lost to Mexico and Japan in their opening games of the last two tournaments, Sunday’s result must have come as a relief. A heavy victory was expected, and they certainly got the job done. They’re huge favourites to win Group E. However, there are still defensive concerns as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven WC games.

The Pantera Negra clash was their second shortest price in almost four years. Still, their display was clinical and has raised eyebrows. So far, they have the highest xG at the tournament (4.22) and have had the most shots on target (12).

The odds on them winning Group E haven’t changed, but their route to victory is unlikely to be easy. If things go as expected, they’ll face France in the Round of 16. That’s why we don’t think they’ll go all the way.

How to bet on the Germans

Next up for Germany is a clash with Ivory Coast, who picked up a good win over Ecuador in their opening fixture. We can see Nagelsmann’s side coming out on top, but it won’t be easy. Given their defensive frailties, Cote d’Ivoire could cause problems.

The European side have kept just one clean sheet in their last five matches, and that is certainly a cause for concern. With Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav in form, they will still back themselves to outscore their opponents. This could lead to a goal fest in Toronto.

Speaking of Havertz, he became 58% more likely to win the Golden Ball after his Curacao brace. The Arsenal attacker is now among the early frontrunners for the award, and he is in the race for the top scorer award. However, it’s still too early to back either of those.

Then comes Ecuador, and that could be a fascinating clash given what may or may not be on the line. The Germans may choose to rest players should they beat CIV and head into their third game in pole position. Over the last three WCs, only seven teams secured maximum group points, and just four of them reached the semis. No one went on to lift the trophy.

While securing three wins from three isn’t a necessity, it would certainly boost the team’s confidence. That could be key if they’re to end up facing Les Bleus in the knockouts.

The Round of 16 is seen as the most likely stage of elimination by the bookies, and we agree. Their chances of progressing further remain steady following the opening win, which is no real surprise.

We expect Germany to win their remaining two group fixtures, as well as their Round of 32 tie. However, there are still doubts over whether Die Mannschaft are good enough to see off Didier Deschamps’ Frenchmen.

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