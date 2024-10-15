Why Now is the Time to Bet Against Chelsea in the Premier League

Enzo Maresca has made a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have picked up 14 points from their last six Premier League outings, after losing their opener against Manchester City. Maintaining that pace is now a challenge for Chelsea as they aim to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Chelsea’s impressive 4-2 win over Brighton at the end of last month made everyone, including the bookmakers, stand up and take notice. However, we assess whether or not now is the time to back against Maresca’s side as they gear up to face Liverpool.

Chelsea Face a Tricky Run of Fixtures

Liverpool vs Chelsea Market Odds Liverpool To Win 1.70

Odds courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Chelsea have undoubtedly improved on last season. They have netted an average of 2.29 goals per game, with only Manchester City scoring more in the top tier of English football; however, their poor defence has contributed to their struggles.

Six of the Blues’ goals came against Wolves, who have conceded the most goals in the Premier League, with an average of three per game. Chelsea were also able to take advantage of a West Ham defence that was all at sea last month.

The Hammers’ high line was extremely vulnerable when the team lost possession and Maresca’s team were able to pounce. A week later, Brighton’s defence capitulated as they conceded four first-half goals against the Blues. The opening goal of the game was a gift from Adam Webster, and soon after, Carlos Baleba gave away a penalty.

In their last outing, Chelsea faced a far more resilient Nottingham Forest side at Stamford Bridge. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had conceded just six goals coming into that clash. Forest went on to secure a 1-1 draw. Only Arsenal and Liverpool have better defensive records at this stage.

Chelsea faces some challenging matches in the weeks ahead. They face both Liverpool and Arsenal, the league’s sturdiest defences, in their next four league games.

The other two matches are against Newcastle and Manchester United. The Blues also have to navigate two Europa Conference League matches, as well as an EFL Cup clash with Eddie Howe’s side during that period.

The Blues Face Firm Liverpool Defence

Liverpool have the best defence in the Premier League this season. They have conceded just two goals across their seven matches, meaning their opponents have scored an average of just 0.29 goals per game. The league leaders will be hoping to keep it tight once again as they look to shut out this Chelsea attack.

Arne Slot has won nine of his first 10 matches in charge of the Reds. Their underlying data in the league also paints a promising picture.

Their xGA of 5.72 is the lowest in the division. Chance creation also hasn’t been a problem. Liverpool have scored an average of 1.86 goals per game and have the third-highest xG in the Premier League.

The Reds have a hugely impressive record in front of their own fans. They have lost three Premier League home games since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, and have conceded an average of just 0.79 goals per game in the process.

Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League matches at Anfield.