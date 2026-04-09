Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle predictions: United held in Brussels

With Union Saint-Gilloise flying at home and abroad, Wednesday’s game is by no means an easy one for Newcastle, especially due to their lack of goals.

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Best bets for Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle

Match drawn at odds of 3.75 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.084 with 1xBet

Nick Woltemade anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.80 with 1xBet

Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle should draw 1-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Fresh from winning their first ever Champions League game, Sebastien Pocognoli’s Union Saint-Gilloise prepare to host Newcastle in Matchday 2 of the UCL league phase on Wednesday night.

Union SG are flying in the Belgian Pro League. They’ve made an unbeaten start to the 2025/26 season, winning seven and drawing two. They’ve only conceded four goals in those nine games, creating a six-point gap between themselves and second-placed Club Brugge.

It’s clear the club are building strongly on their historic 12th domestic title in 2024/25, which was the club’s first in 90 years. The team’s defensive structure will be put to the test by Eddie Howe’s Magpies. Yet, their resolute display in their 3-1 win at PSV showed they are capable of digging in and absorbing pressure in a low block.

Newcastle, meanwhile, lost their opening UCL league phase game of the 25/26 campaign, going down 2-1 at home to Barcelona. The Magpies lost their last Premier League game to Arsenal by the same scoreline, despite taking the lead in the first period. Scoring goals has been a big issue for Newcastle since Alexander Isak’s exit, with just four goals in six EPL matches.

Isak’s exit has clearly unsettled the squad. The Swede seemed to be at home on Tyneside, but the lure of Liverpool and another life-changing salary proved too irresistible. Howe has been busy on the training ground developing a new frontline, with German youngster, Nick Woltemade, his latest project. Woltemade scored against Arsenal and hopes to start in Brussels.

Probable lineups for Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle

Union Saint-Gilloise expected lineup: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Sykes, Burgess, Khalaily, Niang, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Ait El Hadj, Rodriguez, Akinpelu

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Livramento, Burn, Botman, Thiaw, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Inconsistent Magpies to wait for first UCL win

Backing Newcastle with any real confidence is tough at the moment. After edging into an early lead against Arsenal, they failed to close the game out and succumbed to a last-gasp defeat. This alone will surely dent the confidence of Eddie Howe’s side that have won just one of their first six 25/26 Premier League games.

By contrast, Union Saint-Gilloise are dominating Belgian football right now. They’ve moved six points clear of second-placed Club Brugge this weekend before the start of October.

Pocognoli’s men could make life difficult for the Magpies, despite having to play their home games at Anderlecht’s Lotto Park. Their own Joseph Marien Stadium does not meet the necessary standards. This is a team that outperforms its individual talent, and the Belgians will surely be content with a point after an unexpected win in Eindhoven.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle Bet 1: Match drawn at odds of 3.75 with 1xBet

Two defences likely to remain on top

With the hosts conceding just 0.44 goals per game and Newcastle conceding fewer than a goal per game (0.83), it’s hard to envisage Wednesday evening’s game as an end-to-end basketball game.

Pocognoli’s men will be all too aware of the Magpies’ Premier League talents, but their form in the last 12 months proves they aren’t intimidated by big names. Despite experienced defenders like Christian Burgess in their ranks, Union SG boast a level of structure and a cohesion that’s almost unrivalled in European club football right now.

The betting markets believe there is only a 50% chance of the game featuring two or fewer goals. However, based on their defensive records so far this season, the likelihood of under 2.5 goals seems higher than a simple 50/50 chance.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.084 with 1xBet

Woltemade to maintain his encouraging start

Eyebrows were raised when Newcastle forked out over £65m for Nick Woltemade’s signature. However, the 23-year-old appears to have settled in nicely on Tyneside. The former VfB Stuttgart target man has scored two in his first three appearances for the Magpies, including the opener against Arsenal on Sunday.

The betting markets currently believe he has a 41.67% chance of scoring any time against The Old Lady. This is well below Woltemade’s current strike rate of 66.67%. Although it’s clearly a small sample size, it does feel like backing Woltemade to score is the value bet of our trio of Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle predictions.

The German might be the only choice for the central striker role on Wednesday. Will Osula is more inexperienced at European level and Anthony Gordon is a last-resort option as a false nine.