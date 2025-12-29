Uganda vs Nigeria predictions: Clash of the birds to show who reigns

Our betting expert expects Nigeria to firmly establish their AFCON title credentials by making it three from three in Group C.

Best bets for Uganda vs Nigeria

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.07 on Betway

1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Winning margin - Nigeria at odds of 3.65 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Uganda 1-2 Nigeria

Goalscorers prediction: Uganda: Denis Omedi; Nigeria: Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen

Uganda are making their first Africa Cup of Nations appearance since 2019. They managed to claim their first point last time out. The Cranes could have easily had more after earning a penalty in stoppage time, but Allan Okello failed to convert.

As a result, Paul Put’s men are lying bottom of Group C. However, they still have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. A draw with Nigeria would leave them relying on a Tunisia victory over Tanzania to finish among the best third-placed teams.

A surprise victory over Nigeria would significantly enhance their chances of progressing. Considering their recent history against these opponents, the East African nation can be confident of causing an upset.

After missing out on next year’s World Cup, Nigeria will aim to go all the way in this edition of AFCON. The Super Eagles aim to ease the pain of losing the 2023 final by lifting their fourth continental title.

With two victories in two group games, they’ve already secured passage to the knockouts. Eric Chelle’s men cannot lose their top spot, so they’ve already eased some of the pressure on fans back home. However, entering the knockouts with a 100% record will do their confidence a world of good.

Probable lineups for Uganda vs Nigeria

Uganda expected lineup: Onyango, Kayondo, Sibbick, Byaruhanga, Obita, Semakula, Mutyaba, Okello, Omedi, Mato, Ssemugabi

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Onyemaechi, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka, Lookman, Osimhen, Adams

Goals galore amid defensive woes

Uganda managed to find the back of the net in seven of their last eight internationals. That’s part of a run where they’ve failed to find the net in only two games across their previous 10 matches. Nine of their last 14 outings produced more than three goals on the day (64%).

However, the Cranes’ defence remains a concern. They’ve conceded eight goals in their last three games, averaging 2.66 goals per game. That will be welcome news for the Super Eagles, who boast one of the tournament’s most potent attacking lines.

Victor Osimhen already opened his account last time out, and Ademola Lookman has now scored two in two. However, Nigerian head coach Chelle faces similar defensive frailties, with his team also proving easy to break down.

Despite leading 3-0 against Tunisia, the Super Eagles let in two goals and were fortunate to secure the win in the end. Seven of Nigeria’s last eight matches saw both teams score, while four of Uganda’s last five produced the same result.

Uganda vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.07 on Betway

Super Eagles to dominate struggling Cranes

Nigeria’s 3-0 advantage over the Tunisian machine showcased their capacity to dominate any team when in top form. Super Eagles’ fans expect a similar performance against Uganda as they aim to reach the Round of 16 to face a third-ranked qualifier.

Nigeria have won seven of their last eight AFCON matches. They remained unbeaten in that run. The West Africans have lost only one of their last nine competitive matches and won seven in that sequence. They will be eager to take advantage of Uganda’s recent struggles.

The Cranes have now won only one of their last five outings, losing three games in that streak. AFCON hasn’t been kind to Uganda. They’ve only won one of their last 10 such fixtures, losing six across past editions.

Chelle’s troops are likely to capitalise on Uganda’s shaky form and secure another three points here, even if he rotates the team.

Uganda vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Small margins could decide the day

Nigeria are no strangers to tight contests. Each of their last three matches has been settled by a single-goal margin, whether in victory or defeat. Same applies to Uganda. Three of their last six games were also decided by one goal.

At this tournament, the Super Eagles have repeatedly found ways to edge past opponents. Eleven of their previous dozen AFCON group stage matches were decided by either one or two-goal margins.

Apart from their most recent meeting, which ended goalless, five of the previous seven head-to-heads were decided by a single-goal margin. Eric Chelle’s men are likely to get over the line by the same difference here.

Uganda vs Nigeria Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Nigeria at odds of 3.65 on Betway

