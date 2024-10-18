Tottenham vs West Ham Predictions: The Hammers to put up a fight

Our football expert presents his three best bets for Tottenham vs West Ham ahead of their 1:30 pm kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday.

+

Tottenham vs West Ham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs West Ham

West Ham double chance with odds of @2.67 on bet9ja , equating to a 40% chance of the Hammers earning at least a point.

, equating to a 40% chance of the Hammers earning at least a point. Brennan Johnson to score with odds of @2.50 on bet9ja , indicating a 43% chance of the Welsh winger scoring.

, indicating a 43% chance of the Welsh winger scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.60 on bet9ja, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and there to be at least three goals in the match.

Tottenham and West Ham should both have chances in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

West Ham have the chance to overtake Tottenham in the Premier League if they can secure an away win over Ange Postecoglou’s side this weekend.

Although Ange was unable to guide Spurs into the Champions League in his first season in charge, the team made progress. Tottenham have evolved into an exciting team and had to deal with the loss of Harry Kane. Now it’s their time to push forward.

Tottenham squandered a two-goal lead and succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton in their last game. The setback means Spurs come into this clash sat 9th in the Premier League.

The Hammers parted ways with David Moyes in the summer, and they chose Julen Lopetegui to take them forward. The former Real Madrid boss has a sterling reputation, but it hasn’t been plain sailing since he took over.

West Ham have two wins in their seven league matches thus far. However, they managed to beat Ipswich 4-1 in their last match, racking up an xG of 3.79 against the newly-promoted outfit.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs West Ham

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "system of play."

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van De Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Werner, Solanke

The probable lineup for West Ham in the "system of play."

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Palmieri; Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus, Antonio

Entertaining clash in store

West Ham secured a rare away win against Tottenham last season and we are backing them to get a result once again. They also managed to earn a point in the reverse fixture.

The Hammers remain unbeaten in their three away matches in the league so far, with the last two ending in draws. They have been more at ease playing on the road, and Lopetegui hopes that trend will continue here.

Tottenham are yet to draw a Premier League home game under Ange Postecoglou. They have lost seven of their 22 home games, but a draw is long overdue.

Tottenham vs West Ham Bet 1: West Ham Double Chance @ 2.67 with bet9ja

Fernandes to sparkle again

Brennan Johnson is Tottenham’s top scorer in the league with three goals. The winger has had to battle hard for his place in the team after joining from Nottingham Forest last summer. However, there are signs that he can become a key player for Postecoglou.

Johnson has scored in his last six matches for Tottenham across all competitions, matching a scoring streak set by Harry Kane back in 2019. He also managed to net a goal for Wales during the international break, so it’s safe to say he’s in red-hot form.

The Welsh international has a non-penalty xG of 0.45 per 90 minutes played in the last 12 months. This means he ranks in the 97th percentile when compared with all other wingers and attacking midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues. Hence, Johnson should get chances to find the net when Tottenham take to the field on Saturday.

Tottenham vs West Ham Bet 2: Brennan Johnson Anytime Scorer @ 2.50 with bet9ja

Majer can stake a claim

Ange Postecoglou’s attacking approach makes Tottenham’s games fiercely entertaining. The high-defensive line and inverted full-backs ensure Spurs commit plenty of players to the attack, but it also leaves them vulnerable to the counter.

Since the start of last season, Tottenham’s matches have seen an average of 3.49 goals per game. Postecoglou’s team contributed 1.96 of those. They have also managed just one clean sheet in their 12 league matches in front of their own fans this calendar year.

Both teams have scored in five of West Ham’s seven Premier League games thus far, and those games have seen three goals on average.