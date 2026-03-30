USA vs Portugal predictions: USMNT to slip to back-to-back losses

Mauricio Pochettino’s Americans conceded four goals in the second half of their 5-2 loss to Belgium. They must improve their defence to face the Portuguese.

Best bets for USA vs Portugal

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.36 with 1xBet

Portugal to win at odds of 1.81 with 1xBet

2nd Half (half with most goals) at odds of 2.12 with 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - USA 0-2 Portugal

Goalscorers prediction - USA: N/A - Portugal: Fernandes, Ramos

The USA finish this round of international matches with a home clash against Roberto Martinez’ Portugal side in Atlanta.

America suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat against Belgium during their previous home friendly, playing against a nation previously managed by Martinez. Mauricio Pochettino’s team held a 2-1 lead before conceding four goals during the second half in a highly surprising manner.

The major concern for the USA is their recent record against European teams. They have not defeated a European nation since a narrow 1-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. In an attempt to end this sequence, the hosts might select striker Patrick Agyemang. The Derby County forward is in excellent form, having scored against the Belgians, and he could be considered for a starting position.

However, Portugal’s record against the USA is not encouraging. The Americans are actually undefeated across four matches against the Portuguese. Furthermore, Portugal have failed to score in two of their previous three fixtures.

They will be missing legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, for this friendly. Bruno Fernandes could become the joint-fifth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Portugal national team if he scores at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Probable lineups for USA vs Portugal

USA expected lineup: Turner, Weah, Robinson, Richards, McKenzie, Roldan, Tessmann, McKennie, Pulisic, Reyna, Pepi

Portugal expected lineup: R. Silva, Mendes, Inacio, Veiga, Cancelo, Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes, Neto, Felix, Ramos

Pochettino to improve defence after heavy Belgian defeat

Following such a poor defensive performance against Belgium, it is understandable that Pochettino wants to strengthen his defence. Portugal have failed to score in two of their previous three matches and Cristiano Ronaldo is unavailable. Therefore, a high number of goals from either team seems unlikely.

We can back this contest to feature two or fewer goals at 45.45%. Therefore, this is the value bet from our trio of USA vs Portugal predictions.

The odds on goals have understandably reduced following America’s seven-goal match against Belgium. However, Portugal are a much more defensive team, and the hosts will also be determined to avoid another heavy defeat.

USA vs Portugal Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.36 with 1xBet

Martinez to secure a rare away victory

Although we do not anticipate many goals from either team, we believe Portugal will find a method to win this match. Even though the visitors are missing players such as Ronaldo, Dias, and Silva, they still possess numerous elite-level players in their squad.

The USA are still a developing team, and there is significant pressure on Pochettino to ensure this squad is fully prepared to perform well this summer.

If Bruno Fernandes starts the match, he could be the deciding factor. He controlled the game while playing behind Goncalo Ramos during their recent goalless draw against Mexico. Additionally, he recorded five key passes and created two big chances during his 81 minutes on the pitch.

USA vs Portugal Bet 2: Portugal to win at odds of 1.81 with 1xBet

Second-half action appear highly probable

Following America’s poor defensive display against Belgium during the second half, Pochettino will be heavily focused on a strong defensive response. We expect the first 45 minutes to be more cautious than usual, especially because Portugal generally prefer to start matches slowly and assess their opponents.

We can back the second half to feature more goals than the first at an odds-against price. This seems like another smart play, as we would not be surprised if the first 45 minutes finishes without a goal.

We still expect a positive result for Portugal, so we are backing them to score after the half-time interval. They have averaged 66% ball possession during their recent away matches. If they can force the Americans to constantly chase the ball, the home players are likely to become tired after the break.

USA vs Portugal Bet 3: 2nd half (half with most goals) at odds of 2.12 with 1xBet

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