Union Berlin vs Köln predictions: Hosts out for revenge

Our betting expert shares Union Berlin vs Köln predictions. Berlin’s strong home record and their recent woes suggest this could be a stalemate.

Take the time to learn more about the generous 1xBet welcome offer, ensuring you claim the maximum initial bonus available!

Don’t have a 1xBet account yet ? You can effortlessly check our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide for a secure, lightning-fast, and remarkably simple sign-up process that gets you betting in minutes.

Are you seeking the most competitive odds, reliable payouts, and top-rated, licensed platforms? Find out more about the best betting sites operating legally in Nigeria right now, complete with in-depth expert comparisons and key features to inform your ultimate choice.

Best bets for Union Berlin vs Köln

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.50 on 1xBet

First team to score - Union Berlin at odds of 1.94 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.45 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Köln

Union Berlin 1-1 Köln Goalscorers prediction: Union Berlin: Tim Skarke - Köln: Said El Mala

Union Berlin must be eager to take on Köln, more so after their humiliating 5-0 defeat during the week. The hosts were unceremoniously knocked out of the DFB-Pokal at the hands of the same opponents. After the stuttering start to the season, Die Eisernen hope to put things right this weekend.

Mauro Lustrinelli’s side are 16th in the Bundesliga pre-round, but a convincing win this weekend can catapult them up as high as mid-table. They’ll be wary, however, especially after they lost at home to newly promoted Schalke earlier this season. With only one win since the international break, this isn’t a straightforward fixture for them by any stretch.

The visitors should naturally head to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in high spirits after comfortably beating their opponents in midweek. While progressing to the next round of the DFB-Pokal is a positive, they will be wise not to get carried away with that triumph. Köln themselves have endured similar issues in the Bundesliga to their hosts.

The Billy Goats have managed only one more league win than Berlin, and the rest of their results have left them 12th in the division. Their position in the table seems secure, but in reality, Köln are just two points ahead of the relegation zone, including their hosts. Defeat here, and other results could leave them in a precarious position come the end of the weekend.

Probable lineups Union Berlin vs Köln

Union Berlin expected lineup: Ronnow, Haberer, Van Den Bosch, Uduokhai, Rothe, Schafer, Khedira, Jeong, Aebischer, Burcu, Skarke

Köln expected lineup: Schwabe, Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili, Sosa, Johanneson, Krauss, Maina, Moore, El Mala, Butler

Both teams are likely to get on the scoresheet

Neither side has been overly efficient in attack, with the hosts managing six goals in their seven matches. Meanwhile, the visitors scored eight across the same run. However, Köln put five past Berlin’s defence last time out, which suggests they know what it takes to breach the hosts.

Köln have also conceded in each of their last three away fixtures. That will encourage Lustrinelli’s men in their quest to score their sixth home goal of the campaign. Additionally, both teams have scored in half of the Iron Ones’ Bundesliga matches in Berlin.

The visitors have seen both teams score in 71% of their league outings. That outcome matches two of the previous four head-to-heads. Consequently, it’s worth backing this fixture to deliver at least one goal at either end.

Union Berlin vs Köln Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.50 on 1xBet

Berlin to strike first on home soil

We don’t expect this to be a goal-heavy fixture, but the hosts do carry home advantage. The positive note for the home side is that they’ve been good at taking the lead in their home games. They have scored first in 50% of their games at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, while conceding the first goal in just 25%.

The visitors have been far poorer in that sense. Köln have shipped the opening goal of the game in four of their seven league outings this term (57%). Their record away from home is where they struggle.

Rene Wagner’s troops have conceded the first goal in 100% of all their away league dates, and they’ve never struck the first goal on opposition turf. The home side also have a record of opening the scoring in three of the last four league head-to-heads. As a result, it’s worth backing them to strike first on home soil this weekend.

Union Berlin vs Köln Betting Tip 2: First team to score - Union Berlin at odds of 1.94 on 1xBet

Evidence suggests a draw is likely

Both teams have been through tough times this season. The hosts are on a three-game winless run in all competitions. In the league, they’ve been held to stalemates in back-to-back outings.

Köln’s last three league games have delivered three different results, which shows their inconsistency this term. Their form on the road in the Bundesliga has been poor, as they’ve yet to record a win this term. While they were excellent in the DFB-Pokal earlier this week, they haven’t fared well at Union Berlin.

The hosts have the upper hand in terms of their home head-to-heads. Berlin haven’t lost a single competitive home meeting with Köln since 2014 in Bundesliga 2. Yet, the home side haven’t been flawless themselves, which leaves room for a draw. The previous meeting at this venue also finished 2-2.

Union Berlin vs Köln Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.45 on 1xBet

+