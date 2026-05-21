Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton predictions: Beto to strike in even clash

Our betting expert expects a close affair at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Beto on target for the visitors.

Best bets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

First half - Draw at odds of 2.42 on 1xBet

Draw or Everton at odds of 1.96 on 1xBet

Beto to score anytime at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Everton

Goalscorers prediction - Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison - Everton: Beto

Tottenham have recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats since appointing Roberto De Zerbi. They could have clinched safety on Tuesday night, but they slipped to a 2-1 loss away to Chelsea.

That means Spurs have a two-point lead on West Ham in 18th heading into the final matchday. With a clear advantage in terms of goal difference, a draw will be enough for survival.

Everton have ended the season poorly. They lost 3-1 at home to Sunderland last time out, which was their sixth game in a row without victory. That effectively ended the Toffees’ hopes of playing in Europe.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

All square at the break

Having missed the chance to end their relegation worries in midweek, there will be plenty of nerves in the Tottenham camp. Their only wins under De Zerbi have come against bottom club Wolves and a heavily rotated Aston Villa side. That suggests there’s little prospect of the hosts simply running away with this game.

Everton have been competitive all season on their travels. They tend to keep it tight early on, with 44% of their away league fixtures reaching the interval goalless. Overall, 56% of their Premier League road matches have been level at half-time.

Only 17% of Tottenham’s home league encounters have seen the North London side lead at the break. They’ve netted just 0.44 first-half goals per game on average in front of their own fans.

Given that, backing the first half to finish level seems to offer value, with an implied probability of 42.1%.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Bet 1: First half - Draw at odds of 2.42 on 1xBet

Everton to compete in tense final-day clash

Tottenham’s need for the points is clearly greater, but David Moyes is expected to field a strong Everton lineup. The hosts will have to deal with the immense pressure of the occasion, which may take its toll on some players.

With the joint-worst home record in the Premier League, a Spurs victory is anything but certain. The Lilywhites have won just twice all season in front of their own fans in the English top flight. They average only 0.67 points per home game.

Everton believe they owe their supporters a performance after a disappointing showing against Sunderland. They tend to travel well and have lost only 33% of their away Premier League fixtures. Therefore, backing the visitors to avoid defeat looks like a smart bet.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Bet 2: Draw or Everton at odds of 1.96 on 1xBet

Beto to continue hot streak in front of goal

One of the main positives for Everton during the final two months of the season has been the improved form of Beto. The striker has had his critics since moving to Merseyside in 2023. However, he looks quite sharp right now, with five goals in his past six appearances.

The 28-year-old needs just one more goal to reach double figures for the first time in the Premier League. His average of a strike every 173 minutes in the league this term is a strong return. Beto has also won 2.6 aerial challenges per game and should pose problems for an unconvincing home defence.

Tottenham have conceded 1.72 goals per 90 minutes at home in the league this term. Only Wolves have a worse defensive record in their own stadium. That suggests backing Beto to score anytime with an implied probability of 34.5% offers value.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Bet 3: Beto to score anytime at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

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