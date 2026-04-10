Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur predictions: De Zerbi takes charge

Our betting expert expects Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland to edge past relegation contenders Tottenham Hotspur in a close contest at Stadium of Light.

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Best bets for Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur

Over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.105 on 1xBet

Brian Brobbey to score or assist anytime, at odds of 2.555 on 1xBet

Sunderland to win, at odds of 2.40 in 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Tottenham

Sunderland 2-1 Tottenham Goalscorers prediction: Sunderland: Brian Brobbey, Enzo Le Fee; Tottenham Hotspur: Dominic Solanke

Sunderland are on track for a mid-table finish, sitting in 11th position after 31 Premier League rounds. The recently promoted Black Cats recorded one win, ten draws, and ten losses this season.

Regis Le Bris’ side recently emerged victorious in the 159th edition of the Tyne-Wear derby against local rivals Newcastle United. A second-half comeback, capped by Brian Brobbey’s 90th-minute winner, moved them above the Magpies in the league table.

Tottenham Hotspur, in stark contrast, are positioned just one point above the relegation spot currently held by West Ham United. Their difficulties increased after fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest beat them 3-0 in their previous match, moving two points clear.

That defeat against Nottingham Forest resulted in manager Igor Tudor losing his position at Tottenham. Former Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi will manage the team for the first time against Sunderland.

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light, where they are the joint ninth-best home side alongside Brentford. Tottenham rank ninth away in the division, but their overall problems are significant. We expect the home team to secure a victory.

Probable lineups for Sunderland vs Tottenham

Sunderland expected lineup: Ellborg, Geertruida, O’Nien, Alderete, Hume, Xhaka, Rigg, Diarra, Sadiki, Talbi, Brobbey

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Romero, Dragusin, Porro, Gray, Sarr, Kudus, Richarlison, Solanke

Over 2.5 total goals is a strong selection

Despite some recent difficulties in the league, Sunderland continue to secure positive results. Their 2-1 derby victory against Newcastle was only their second win across five Premier League matches. The only other fixture during that period to exceed the 2.5 total goals mark was a 3-1 defeat against Fulham.

In fact, the Black Cats rank second-last among all 20 top-flight teams for matches going over 2.5 goals. Just 13 of their 31 league games this season have done so, with their matches recording an average of only 2.2 goals per game.

In stark contrast, Tottenham stand at the opposite end of that table. Spurs have seen 21 of their 31 league games surpass 2.5 total goals. Their fixtures average 2.9 goals per contest in total.

With the advantage of playing at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland are sure to find the net, perhaps more than once. Tottenham have failed to score in only one of their previous eight competitive matches – against Nottingham Forest in their last fixture. However, they are also expected to score in this match.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction 1: Over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.105 on 1xBet

Brobbey to excel at the Stadium of Light

Brighton & Hove Albion narrowly defeated Sunderland 1-0 in mid-March. The Black Cats were heading for back-to-back winless games against Newcastle, until they scored during the final minutes to win.

The Dutch forward scored a close-range goal with his second attempt following an accurate pass from Enzo Le Fee. Brobbey has now recorded six goals and one assist in 24 Premier League appearances this campaign. That record averages one goal contribution every 228 minutes.

The 24-year-old player had minimal impact for the Netherlands national team during the international break. His country beat Norway 2-1, before drawing 1-1 with Ecuador.

He will be eager to make a difference once again for Sunderland, especially against an unstable Tottenham defence.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction 2: Brian Brobbey to score or assist anytime, at odds of 2.555 on 1xBet

Black Cats to claw their way to victory over Spurs

Sunderland enter this clash with high confidence after their Tyne-Wear derby win against the Magpies. They are now unbeaten in three of their last four Premier League matches.

However, they have lost their three previous top-flight home matches. Liverpool, Fulham, and Brighton have all secured three points at the Stadium of Light. The stadium was once the Black Cats’ fortress. They were England’s only unbeaten home side before Virgil Van Dijk’s header ended a 12-match unbeaten run on home turf in early February.

Sunderland will be determined to end that losing streak against a Spurs side who are fearful of dropping deeper into the relegation battle. Fortunately for the hosts, Tottenham arrive on a dismal four-match winless run away from home across all competitions.

Despite their recent home wobbles, Sunderland remain favourites to defeat Tottenham. Backing the Black Cats to win outright carries real value.