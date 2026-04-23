Real Betis vs Real Madrid predictions: Visitors to claim the points

Our betting expert expects an open second half to conclude with Real Madrid taking all the points back to the Spanish capital.

Best bets for Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.90 on Bet9ja

Second half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Bet9ja

Draw or Real Madrid & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Betis 1-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Real Betis: Abde Ez - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Real Betis increased their chances of finishing fifth with a 3-2 victory at Girona on Tuesday night. That was a strong response after a worrying decline over the past two months.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side haven’t triumphed in the league since the middle of February, prior to that. Moreover, Braga surprisingly knocked them out of the Europa League in a 4-2 home defeat last week.

Real Madrid also suffered a setback as their Champions League hopes ended with a 4-3 loss in Munich. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are still in title contention in La Liga, but they’re reliant on Barcelona slipping up.

Los Blancos endured some heavy late pressure to beat Alaves 2-1 on Tuesday night. That was their first win since before the international break.

Probable lineups for Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Real Betis expected lineup: Valles, Rodriguez, Natan, Bartra, Bellerin, Amrabat, Altimira, Ez, Fornals, Antony, Hernandez

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Mendy, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carvajal, Camavinga, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vinicius, Mbappe

Los Blancos to maintain slim title hopes with a win

Real Madrid’s problems this season have often come against defensively-minded teams. When there is no space to exploit, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are less effective up front. Also, they often lack the creativity in midfield to break down those types of sides.

The good news for the visitors is that Real Betis are a team that aim to play positive football. The hosts will leave some gaps in defence, and they have a major injury doubt over their regular centre-back, Diego Llorente.

That approach has backfired against the top clubs this season. Across league and cup fixtures, Betis have already conceded five goals against each of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid. They were beaten 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Los Blancos have won 60% of their away games in La Liga this term. With no remaining cup commitments, they will be fully focused on this contest. Backing the visitors to win offers value with an implied probability of 52.6%.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.90 on Bet9ja

Goals to flow after the break

Real Madrid’s last five league games have seen both teams score after the break. They allowed two big chances and 1.4 xG in an unconvincing second half against Alaves on Tuesday. However, Arbeloa’s side still managed to register five shots on target after the interval in that match.

Their fixtures have averaged 1.82 second-half goals in La Liga this season. Moreover, 58% of Real Madrid’s total, and 63% of their conceded goals, have come in the second half.

This is another encounter that may get more stretched as it progresses. The visitors cannot afford to lose points as they chase down Barcelona. Therefore, they need to put in their best performance to win.

Real Betis have also been more prolific after returning from the interval. 56% of their goals in La Liga have come in the second half. Given that, backing over 1.5 goals after the break is the smart play.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Second half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Bet9ja

Betis to struggle at La Cartuja again

Real Betis’ first season playing at La Cartuja is coming to an end, as Benito Villamarin is almost redeveloped. Overall, the atmosphere has largely transferred across to their temporary home. However, Los Verdiblancos’s results point to a decline in front of their own fans.

The Andalusians have won just one of their last seven home games across all competitions. Despite pushing for Champions League qualification, a win rate of 47% at La Cartuja in La Liga is relatively low as well. Atletico Madrid have already won twice on this ground this season, while Barcelona were 5-3 victors in December.

That suggests Real Madrid should be leaving with a point at the very least. An open contest is likely, and 67% of Los Blancos' away league games have produced three or more goals.

Backing Real Madrid to win or draw and over 2.5 goals is at value with an implied probability of 48.8%.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Draw or Real Madrid & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 on Bet9ja

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