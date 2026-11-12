Portugal vs Denmark predictions: Can Denmark catch Portugal off guard?

Our expert shares tips for the Nations League match between Portugal and Denmark. Portugal have already progressed and could make it five out of five.

Best bets for Portugal vs Denmark

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

1x2 & Totals - Portugal & over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.96 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Goncalo Ramos at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Portugal 3-1 Denmark

Portugal 3-1 Denmark Goalscorers prediction: Portugal: Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Gustavo Varela - Denmark: Rasmus Hojlund

Portugal’s wonderful Nations League campaign has been slightly overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football. The former captain called time on an illustrious career for Portugal that spanned more than 20 years. His decision follows his early departure from camp on Matchday 2 in September and the aftermath of the fallout with the manager.

Nevertheless, the Selecao das Quinas have been flawless in their first four games in this competition. They’ve already booked their spot in the next round with two matches to spare. However, the home side may not ease up. Maintaining their perfect record could prove beneficial in the knockout stages.

Denmark head to Braga second in the group, but they are far from secure. Two defeats in their remaining two fixtures could even see them relegated to League B. However, if they can secure at least one positive result, they will have a chance of progressing from the group.

The Danes did well to walk away from Wales with all three points last time out. The Red and Whites may feel they have a better chance here against a Portugal team that have already booked their ticket to the quarter-finals. Brian Riemer’s men aim to finish second in the group for the fourth consecutive Nations League campaign. That’s plenty of motivation to push for a victory.

Probable lineups for Portugal vs Denmark

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Nazinho, Palhinha, Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes, Ramos, Felix

Denmark expected lineup: Hermansen, Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle, Isaksen, Hjulmand, Hojberg, Daramy, Hojlund, Hogh

Goals look destined

There’s no doubting the quality Portugal have in attack. There hasn’t been a drop-off since Ronaldo’s absence. Jorge Jesus’s charges have scored nine goals in four fixtures at an average of 2.25 goals per game. Yet, having conceded four goals in that run, the visitors will be hopeful of breaching their defence.

Denmark scored twice in their home fixture against Portugal, so there’ll be no doubt they can score in this match. In that game, the Red and Whites took 12 shots compared to Portugal’s 19, which shows the gap isn’t as wide as thought. With the Danes scoring seven goals in their four matches at an average of 1.75 goals per game, we’re confident they’ll score.

The hosts’ last three matches saw goals scored at both ends, while three of Denmark’s last five matches ended with the same outcome. The two most recent head-to-heads also finished with both sides wheeling away with goal celebrations. As a result, opting for goals at either end is a reasonable pick.

Portugal vs Denmark Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

Portugal’s depth could prove too much for Denmark

Even if Jesus decides to rotate his squad heavily, he has ample quality to call upon. However, he will likely opt for a blend of regular starters and fringe players. Still, playing at home, Portugal will be eager to deliver another triumph for their fans.

Since losing their last-16 clash with world champions Spain at the global showpiece, Portugal have gone on a four-game winning run. That loss remains their only defeat in their last 14 international matches, a run that has also brought 10 wins and three draws. Denmark’s recent five outings have produced an interesting pattern of results.

Brian Riemer’s side have alternated between victories and defeats, which could be a concern given that they won their most recent match. The Danes have lost four of their last 10 matches in all competitions and won four during that run as well. Their last victory away from home ended a four-game winless streak, which shows they can struggle on the road.

Portugal vs Denmark Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & Totals - Portugal & over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.96 on 1xBet

The goal burden on Goncalo

For 22 years, Ronaldo has delivered the goals for his nation, turning them into serious challengers for trophies. Now that he’s gone, that responsibility has to go to someone else. The two players who have picked it up in the Nations League are Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos.

The AC Milan forward has been struggling for form in Serie A, but his performances for Portugal have been far more impressive. Ramos and Felix are Portugal’s joint-top scorers in the Nations League, and both of them hope to add to their tallies. Ramos has scored three goals in this competition already. He could finish among the tournament’s leading scorers if Portugal progress deep into the competition.

Ramos has scored in each of his previous three appearances for his country, with one assist to his name. Including his goal in the previous international window, he has registered five goals in six appearances for club and country. When playing for Portugal, he seems a more confident player. Having scored against Denmark before, he’s likely to do it again.

Portugal vs Denmark Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Goncalo Ramos at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

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