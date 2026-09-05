Enzo Maresca couldn’t have asked for a better start to life as Pep Guardiola’s successor. They have a great chance of making it 3 wins on the bounce.

Are you ready to boost your starting balance? Take the time to learn more about the 1xBet welcome offer.

Don’t have a 1xBet account yet and want to join the action right away? You can easily check our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide for a secure, fast, and simple sign-up process.

Seeking the most competitive odds and top-rated platforms? Find out more about the best betting sites operating legally in Nigeria, complete with expert comparisons and features.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Coventry City

Man City to win and Both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.15 with 1xBet

Man City -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.40 with 1xBet

Erling Haaland 3+ shots on target at odds of 2.37 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction : Manchester City 3-0 Coventry City

: Manchester City 3-0 Coventry City Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Haaland x2, Semenyo

Manchester City host Coventry City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. It is Matchweek 3, and the gap between these sides could hardly be wider.

Enzo Maresca has won both league games since replacing Pep Guardiola. City beat Bournemouth 2-1 with a dramatic, come-from-behind victory. They then thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park. The Citizens currently top the table on six points.

Maresca has just two injury concerns at present, with Matheus Nunes sidelined and Jérémy Doku nursing a calf problem. Enzo Fernandez joined City from Chelsea on deadline day and could be in the matchday squad this weekend. Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland have both made strong starts, scoring twice each.

Frank Lampard's side are back in the top flight after 25 years away. Coventry have lost both games without scoring, falling 3-0 at Arsenal and 1-0 at home to Hull. The loss to the Tigers was bitterly disappointing, as they failed to lay a glove on a fellow newly promoted outfit.

Haji Wright, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Luke Woolfenden are all sidelined. Wright's absence hurts the hardest after 17 Championship goals last season. Taiwo Awoniyi and Jack Rudoni carry the attacking burden at the Etihad this weekend.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Coventry City

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol, Anderson, O'Reilly, Foden, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Coventry City expected lineup: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Dasilva, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Mason-Clark, Rudoni, Tchaouna, Awoniyi

Sky Blues to be kept waiting for their first goal

Coventry have not scored since returning to the Premier League. They drew a blank at Arsenal and again at home to Hull. City have won both league games and sit top, having conceded just twice in two games.

Maresca's side should dominate the ball for long spells. Coventry are likely to spend most of the afternoon defending their box. Haji Wright, who was their 17-goal top scorer last season, is injured.

That leaves Taiwo Awoniyi isolated against Rúben Dias. An implied probability of 46.51% looks fair for a clean sheet and a straightforward home win.

Manchester City vs Coventry City Bet 1: Man City to win and Both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.15 with 1xBet

Winning margins only point in one direction

City won by three goals at Selhurst Park last time out. Coventry lost by the same margin at Arsenal on the opening weekend. The pattern points one way.

Maresca's side have scored six goals in two games. Haaland and Cherki have two goals apiece already. Cherki was outstanding at Palace, scoring twice and creating seven chances in south London.

Coventry are without three regulars, including right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden. Their defence has yet to face anything like this attack. A three-goal winning margin at an implied probability of 41.67% looks very achievable.

Manchester City vs Coventry City Bet 2: Man City -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.40 with 1xBet

Haaland is likely to get a steady supply of chances

Haaland has landed five shots on target in two appearances. That is exactly 2.5 per game. He has taken ten shots in total, showing how consistently City want to involve him in attack.

He scored twice at Palace, including an impressive header. Coventry are among the least experienced defences in the division. They have played two Premier League matches in 25 years.

Coventry conceded three times at the Emirates on Matchday 1. Carl Rushworth will be busy from the first whistle. Haaland should see plenty of opportunities here. When City hosted Burnley, who were newly promoted last season, he scored twice and recorded three shots on target.

The markets offer an implied probability of 42.19% on the Norwegian to post three or more attempts on target this weekend. This looks like the best value bet from our trio of Manchester City vs Coventry City predictions.

Manchester City vs Coventry City Bet 3: Erling Haaland 3+ shots on target at odds of 2.37 with 1xBet

+