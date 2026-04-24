Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions: Reds march on in UCL quest

We’re backing the Reds in this MATCH as they AIM to take a step closer to securing Champions League football next season.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool to win and under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.36 on 1xBet

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

Mo Salah to score or assist at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

Goalscorers Prediction - Liverpool: Mo Salah, Alexander Isak

Liverpool got back to winning ways over the weekend. They beat Merseyside rivals, Everton, after their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain. They’re aiming to finish strongly to make sure they qualify for that competition next season. Two wins from two in the Premier League means that they're in a good position as they head into the final straight.

As for Crystal Palace, their focus will be away from their domestic campaign at this stage - with a mid-table finish almost certain. They won’t finish in the top seven, and they won’t get relegated. With a game against Shakhtar Donetsk ahead, we expect them to struggle at Anfield.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool expected lineup: Woodman, Jones, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Lacroix, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Pino, Johnson, Larsen

Arne Slot’s Champions League ambition

Liverpool only have a spot in next year’s Champions League to play for, and they’ll be eager to secure it. They’ll play at home this weekend, and will back themselves to pick up three more points after a Merseyside derby win. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are in a sketchy run of form and have other priorities going into the final six games.

Freddie Woodman could get his first Reds start after Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili have been injured. Alexander Isak is back in the squad, but Joe Gomez is a doubt, and Hugo Ekitike is a crucial absence. The Eagles’ talisman, Adam Wharton, may return. However, he may be saved for their Conference League semi-final instead.

Arne Slot’s side have the most to gain from victory in this match, which is why we’re backing them to win. However, there won’t be many goals, with Palace hardly free-scoring. Only two sides have been involved in fewer games with over 2.5 goals (47%). Therefore, we expect a similar scenario here.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Bet 1: Liverpool to win and under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.36 on 1xBet

Palace firing blanks

Palace failed to score against West Ham United in their last match and did the same against Leeds United. That is why a home victory without reply on Saturday afternoon is highly likely, especially with the Reds’ home advantage.

Liverpool have been involved in plenty of games where both teams have scored this season. Across all competitions, however, only two of their last seven saw that outcome. We’re backing the home side to secure a second consecutive clean sheet in their own stadium.

Oliver Glasner will depart from Selhurst Park at the end of the season and will want another trophy before he does. With that in mind, this game isn’t a major priority as the 2025/26 campaign concludes.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

The Egyptian King’s dominance

Mohamed Salah has just five games left as a Liverpool player, and only three to play at Anfield. He’s made 439 appearances for the Reds, winning numerous trophies, and will want to exit on a high. Even in a season in which his performances have been criticised, he still recorded 21 goals and assists in 38 games.

The attacker has also scored three goals in his last four league matches and will back himself against Palace. He’s also just one assist away from hitting double figures for 2025/26, too. Alexander Isak could start again and will be eager to make his mark, but Salah is our top bet for this match.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Bet 3: Mo Salah to score or assist at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

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