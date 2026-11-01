Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions: Visitors chase away league record

Our betting expert shares his Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions. The teams are likely to cancel each other out and share the spoils.

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Best bets for Liverpool vs Arsenal

First team to score - Arsenal at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Isak at odds of 3.10 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Alexander Isak - Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes

Although Liverpool have not been playing their best football this season, they have continued to pick up positive results. They continued that trend in midweek when they finished on the right side of a penalty shootout in their EFL Cup tie with Chelsea. The Reds are unlikely to be too concerned about the fluency of their performances at this stage, provided the results keep going their way.

Andoni Iraola’s men have been flawless since their solitary league defeat to Manchester City in early October. With just six points separating the two teams, a victory on Sunday would bring the hosts into the title conversation. Last week’s win over high-flying Brighton sent a strong message, and Sunday’s clash will be closely watched by the rest of the division.

Arsenal suffered a shock defeat in their EFL Cup tie against League Two side Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night. It wasn’t a happy visit to Highbury for Mikel Arteta’s men, who lost on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time. To make matters worse, 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off with five minutes remaining for kicking out at an opponent.

Nonetheless, the champions can now focus on the defence of their title, which gained momentum last week after their 2-0 home win over Everton. The Gunners are now searching for their 300th away win in the Premier League. If they can get it done at Anfield, they’ll be only the second team to do so, behind Manchester United.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Araujo, Jaquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard, Madueke, Eze, Havertz

Liverpool are prone to conceding first

Arsenal currently rank fifth in the Premier League in terms of offensive returns. The Gunners have scored 13 goals in eight league games, averaging 1.63 goals per game. Arteta’s men have lacked fluency in attack and have struggled to create chances consistently.

Still, they possess enough quality to trouble Liverpool going forward. The champions have taken the lead in 75% of their league games on the road this season. With the hosts conceding an average of 1.25 goals per game at home this term, the visitors are likely to breach their defence.

Overall, Liverpool have opened the scoring in just 38% of their league matches, while their opponents struck the first blow in half of their games. At Anfield, the Reds only scored the first goal in one of four league matches. Consequently, it’s worth backing Arsenal to be first to get on the scoresheet.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Arsenal at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Isak is in fine form

When Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle, they expected a prolific goalscorer who was going to take them to the next level. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued the Swede since he arrived at Anfield. He now appears to be getting back to his usual self, which spells danger for Arsenal.

Isak has already scored six Premier League goals this season, which is second only to Erling Haaland. It must be noted that Isak played one fewer game after he missed out against Manchester City due to injury. His xG (expected goals) this season stands at 4.27, meaning he has outperformed it by 1.73 goals.

The Swedish forward averages 0.95 goals per match in the league. After scoring last week, he is primed to strike again. He has scored four goals in his last four starts for club and country. With momentum on his side, and playing in front of his home crowd, Isak could put the Arsenal back line on edge.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Isak at odds of 3.10 on 1xBet

Liverpool and Arsenal could cancel each other out at Anfield

Liverpool are clearly one of the in-form teams in England, having won nine of their last 11 outings, losing on just one occasion. They’re also on a run of three wins on the bounce at Anfield, while Iraola has lost only two of his 27 Premier League matches in 2026.

Interestingly, Liverpool have won just two of their last nine home league games held on a Sunday.

Arsenal hope to take advantage of that record as they look to leave Anfield with a positive result. This venue hasn’t been kind to the Gunners, as they’ve failed to win any of the last 13 head-to-heads here. Having said that, the champions have won five of their last six away league dates, which means they can trouble the hosts.

Last season, a superb Dominic Szoboszlai free-kick separated the teams when it looked like it was heading for a draw. Arteta may want to limit the damage at Anfield and play for a point. With three of the last four head-to-heads ending in a stalemate, this one could also finish deadlocked.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

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