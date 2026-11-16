Kenya vs South Africa predictions: Race for first place is heating up

Our betting expert expects South Africa to bounce back from a poor showing last week. Bafana Bafana are likely to win here to consolidate top spot.

Best bets for Kenya vs South Africa

First team to score - South Africa at odds of 1.60 on 1xBet

1x2 - South Africa at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.29 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Kenya 1-2 South Africa

Kenya 1-2 South Africa Goalscorers prediction: Kenya: Michael Olunga - South Africa: Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster

Kenya did Guinea a huge favour last week by taking points off South Africa in their Group D AFCON qualifier in Johannesburg. The Harambee Stars are already guaranteed a spot in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as the co-hosts of the competition. That 2-2 draw earned Kenya their second point of the campaign and kept second-placed Guinea within touching distance of the leaders.

Head coach Benni McCarthy would’ve been pleased with what he saw from his men on Friday. They showed incredible character, especially by taking the game to the hosts. Those are encouraging signs for McCarthy and his staff, as they’re starting to see improvements on the pitch.

It was a different case for South African boss Pitso Mosimane, who was heavily criticised by the press and fans for his team selection. Most believed that he should have featured Mbekezeli Mbokazi, but the Chicago Fire defender remained an unused substitute. Kenya’s 90th-minute equaliser intensified the scrutiny, prompting a fiery response from Mosimane during his post-match press conference.

South Africa must now put that disappointment behind them and travel to Nairobi with the aim of claiming all three points. Bafana Bafana need to be more efficient in front of goal, as their failure to convert chances was a major factor in the draw. With Guinea winning their last outing, South Africa hold just a one-point lead, which means the margins for error are now slim.

Probable lineups for Kenya vs South Africa

Kenya expected lineup: Omondi, Onyango, Odhiambo, Owino, Omar, A. Wilson, Alwyn, Wanjala, Ochieng, W. Wilson, Olunga

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Matuludi, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba, Sithole, Mokoena, Dithejane, Mofokeng, Appollis, Foster

Bafana to open the scoring

Since the end of the World Cup, South Africa have been relatively efficient in the final third. Despite wasting chances on Friday against Kenya, Bafana Bafana still managed to get on the scoreline first. The goal came in fortunate circumstances, but the visitors had already taken control of the contest by that stage.

South Africa have opened the scoring in each of their last four outings, which is encouraging for the visitors. Having created two big chances in the first half last Friday, we expect Mosimane’s outfit to be dominant early in this game. Meanwhile, Kenya have become accustomed to allowing their opposition to score the first goal of the game.

The Harambee Stars have conceded the opening goal in each of their AFCON qualifiers so far. As a result, it’s worth backing the visiting side to break the deadlock.

Kenya vs South Africa Betting Tip 1: First team to score - South Africa at odds of 1.60 on 1xBet

South Africa to extend their unbeaten run

Kenya’s place in the 2027 AFCON is already confirmed as co-hosts with Tanzania and Uganda. While they’re participating in these qualifiers, there isn’t much jeopardy in the results for the hosts. With the Harambee Stars winless in all three qualifiers so far, there is serious doubt over whether they can overcome South Africa.

Bafana Bafana remain unbeaten in the qualifying campaign, and they’re now on a run of four games in all competitions without a loss. That stalemate last week brought an end to a three-game winning streak, something that Mosimane will be desperate to return to. The good news for the visiting side is that they have a great track record against Kenya.

South Africa have yet to lose a match to the Harambee Stars in regulation time. Bafana have won three of the five meetings, with two ending in a stalemate. Considering they need a victory here to maintain their place at the summit, South Africa are likely to win.

Kenya vs South Africa Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - South Africa at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

Mosimane’s defence still has questions to answer

Kenya made an unexpected impact in Friday’s encounter by scoring twice, having found the net just once across their previous two matches. However, their xG of 1.11 suggests they created enough opportunities to trouble South Africa. The return of captain Michael Olunga was another positive, as he became Kenya’s joint-top goalscorer in history.

Olunga hopes to make it 36 goals for his national team when he walks out in front of his home fans at the Nyayo National Stadium. Kenya took 10 shots compared to South Africa’s 11 last time out, despite having only 38% of the ball. The home side will back themselves to get past the visiting defence, especially after doing so twice last week.

It remains to be seen whether Mosimane will continue to leave Mbokazi out, which could leave South Africa vulnerable defensively. Both sides have seen goals at either end in two of their recent five outings. Additionally, the two most recent head-to-heads produced goals for both teams, which is why we’re leaning towards the same outcome here.

Kenya vs South Africa Betting Tip 3: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.29 on 1xBet

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