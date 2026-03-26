Iran vs Nigeria predictions: Stalemate on the cards

Our betting expert expects another close encounter, with a draw a likely outcome on Friday.

Best bets for Iran vs Nigeria

BTTS - No at odds of 1.82 on Bet9ja

Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.63 on Bet9ja

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.20 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Iran 0-0 Nigeria

With the political situation that Iran are currently entangled in, their involvement might not have been expected. However, they’re taking part in a four-team mini tournament that comprises Jordan, Costa Rica, and Nigeria. It promises to be an exciting one, especially as the Iranians prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Team Melli were one of the first nations to book their spot at this summer’s showpiece. After the military action, Iran requested their matches to be moved. Football’s world governing body is still deciding if they should move Iran’s matches to Mexico later this year.

Amir Ghalenoei’s men are still going ahead with their preparations and will be in Antalya, Turkey for this tournament. Their first date is against Nigeria, who don’t have much to look forward to. The federation has described their involvement as part of broader technical development.

Still, the Super Eagles have sent a decent squad to Turkey. They are only without Victor Osimhen and Stanley Nwabali. Eric Chelle’s men are still hurting after only managing a bronze medal in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. They’re also out of the World Cup. However, they remain involved in a dispute over DR Congo’s alleged use of ineligible players during their playoffs.

Probable lineups for Iran vs Nigeria

Iran expected lineup: Beiranvand, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Hashemnejad, Hardani, Alipour, Taremi, Jahanbakhsh, Hosseinzadeh

Nigeria expected lineup: Okoye, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka, Adams, Onuachu, Lookman

Cagey contest expected in Turkey

Team Melli haven’t been particularly prolific in front of goal lately. They’ve struggled to score goals, getting on the scoresheet in only two of their last five matches inside regulation time. They conceded just one goal in that run of games.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have been more clinical, scoring nine goals across their recent five internationals. However, without Osimhen at the head of the attack, it remains to be seen if the Super Eagles are just as threatening.

It’s also worth noting that four of Iran’s last five matches ended either with one team or none scoring on the day. The same applies to Nigeria’s last four games inside 90 minutes. Additionally, the only meeting between the teams ended goalless at the 2014 World Cup, suggesting it could happen again.

Iran vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.82 on Bet9ja

Both teams lack the cutting edge

Goals are likely to be few. Iran’s last five outings produced a total of six goals, with a combined GF and GA average of 1.2 goals per game. This is based on results within 90 minutes.

Nigeria’s recent record is slightly more mixed. They scored seven goals across two matches at AFCON 2026. However, their last three fixtures delivered just two goals inside regulation time. That’s an average of 0.66 goals per game. The Super Eagles have also failed to score in their last two consecutive outings.

This highlights a clear lack of cutting edge in the final third for both sides. All three of Nigeria’s most recent matches produced fewer than three goals on the day. Meanwhile, four of Iran’s last five fixtures have also stayed under the 2.5-goal mark.

Iran vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.63 on Bet9ja

Stalemate looms as preparation meets pride

Iran’s confidence should be high, given their confirmed place at the World Cup in a few months. However, the Nigerians don’t have anything to look forward to. Some players may be reluctant to fully commit, wary of picking up injuries that could affect their club seasons.

As a result, we could witness a back-and-forth stalemate. Three of Iran’s last five internationals ended in a draw after the 90-minute whistle. The Super Eagles enter this game on the back of consecutive goalless draws.

Consequently, they could cancel each other out in this opening fixture of the mini tournament. Nigeria are simply playing for pride, which is why a repeat of 2014 is certainly on the cards.

Iran vs Nigeria Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.20 on Bet9ja

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