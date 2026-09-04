Andoni Iraola’s Reds arrive in Suffolk with one point fewer than Ipswich. They have started the 2026/27 EPL campaign with successive 2-2 draws.

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Best bets for Ipswich Town vs Liverpool

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.87 with 1xBet

Julio Enciso to score or assist at odds of 2.90 with 1xBet

Alexander Isak 4+ shots at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction : Ipswich Town 1-2 Liverpool

: Ipswich Town 1-2 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Ipswich: Enciso - Liverpool: Isak, Gakpo

Ipswich Town welcome Liverpool to Portman Road on Friday night for Matchday 3. Both sides are in the midst of a rebuild and have plenty to prove.

Gary O'Neil's promoted side opened with a 2-1 home win over Sunderland. A 5-2 defeat at Old Trafford followed, despite Leif Davis putting them ahead. Town also beat Leicester in the EFL Cup.

Summer arrivals Sasa Lukic and Julio Enciso have settled quickly. Enciso leads the team for assists with two and has been Town's best performer. Zian Flemming arrived on deadline day from Burnley and may lead the line if Emersonn (knee) fails a late fitness test. Marquee midfield signing Exequiel Palacios is set to make his first start since joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

Andoni Iraola is still waiting for his first Liverpool win. Late draws at Newcastle and at home to Nottingham Forest leave the Reds thirteenth on two points. Iraola replaced Arne Slot after last season's fifth-place finish.

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté all departed this summer. Alexander Isak and £34.5m signing Víctor Muñoz scored against Forest and should start again. Bradley Barcola, signed from PSG, could be in the travelling party but is unlikely to start.

Probable lineups for Ipswich Town vs Liverpool

Ipswich Town expected lineup: Scherpen, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Lukic, Palacios, Fatawu, Maeda, Enciso, Flemming

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Kerkez, van Dijk, Jacquet, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Munoz, Gakpo, Wirtz, Isak

Goals have followed both sides so far this season

Both of Liverpool's league games this season have finished 2-2. Both featured goals at each end and cleared this line comfortably. Ipswich have done the same. They won 2-1 against Sunderland before losing 5-2 at Old Trafford.

That is four out of four for this exact bet. Ipswich average two goals per game. Meanwhile, Liverpool concede two per game and have yet to keep a clean sheet under Iraola.

Iraola's side press high and leave space behind them. An implied probability of 53.48% fails to reflect how consistently this pattern has emerged.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Bet 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.87 with 1xBet

Backing Town’s creative force to shine again

Julio Enciso has been Ipswich's best player across the opening two matches. The Paraguayan already has two assists and tops the squad for average rating.

He is clearly Gary O'Neil's main creative outlet. Ipswich funnel their attacking play through him. Liverpool have conceded in both league games and have been vulnerable defensively. Forest carved out three big chances in the first half alone.

Enciso should get a sight of goal when Ipswich enjoy rare transitions. He is priced to score or assist at an implied probability of just 34.48%. That seems short for a player involved in half his side's goals so far this term.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Bet 2: Julio Enciso to score or assist at odds of 2.90 with 1xBet

Isak’s form is improving

Alexander Isak ended his wait for a first Anfield goal of the season against Forest. He has improved with every outing under Iraola.

Liverpool are still chasing their first win and will surely attack relentlessly at Portman Road. Ipswich shipped five at Old Trafford and were carved open repeatedly on Sunday, despite dominating the opening half.

Jacob Greaves endured a torrid afternoon in that game. Liverpool have averaged 27 shots per match so far this season. Isak is the focal point of that volume. Four or more attempts seem well within range. An implied probability of 45.45% is generous for a striker facing a newly promoted team and averaging 3.50 shots per game thus far.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Bet 3: Alexander Isak 4+ shots at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

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