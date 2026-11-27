Our betting expert expects the home team to claim all the points, with Pio Esposito and Federico Dimarco among the players to impress.

Best bets for Inter vs Genoa

Inter to win & Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

Pio Esposito to score anytime at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Federico Dimarco 1+ assists at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Inter 2-0 Genoa

Goalscorers prediction - Inter: Pio Esposito, Lautaro Martinez

With Lazio and Roma both going well, Inter are currently only in third place in Serie A. They’ve just had to negotiate some tough league fixtures, dropping points in two of their last three. A 4-4 draw at Atalanta last weekend came on the back of an important 2-0 home win over Como.

Inter were also in action in Europe in midweek. They’re on a three-match winning streak in the Champions League after seeing off VfB Stuttgart 2-0.

Genoa take good form into this match, having won four of their last five league games. A brace from Milutin Osmajic sealed a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo last time out. However, Daniele De Rossi’s side were beaten 2-1 by Milan just before the international break.

Probable lineups for Inter vs Genoa

Inter expected lineup: J. Martinez, Akanji, Bastoni, Augusto, Spence, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Esposito, L. Martinez

Genoa expected lineup: Bijlow, Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez, Ehizibue, Traore, Frendrup, Ellertsson, Baldanzi, Messias, Osmajic

Inter to preserve 100% home record

Genoa’s excellent current form will serve as a warning to Inter. They can’t afford to take this game lightly. However, the Grifone have lost all four of their fixtures this season against teams currently in the top five. Their road games against Lazio and Roma both ended in defeats to nil.

The underlying data also suggests Genoa are a relatively limited side going forward. They’ve created just 12.3 xG in Serie A, which is the second-worst record in the division behind Parma.

Inter’s defence has been inconsistent this season. They’ve been involved in a few thrillers, including a 5-3 win over Udinese and last Sunday’s 4-4 draw.

However, they have only conceded one goal across their last four home fixtures in all competitions. With a 100% record in front of their own fans in Serie A, the Nerazzurri are good value to win to nil.

Inter vs Genoa Bet 1: Inter to win & Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

In-form Esposito to strike again

Inter aren’t short on attacking options right now, with Lautaro Martinez fit again. He’ll offer strong competition for Esposito and Marcus Thuram, who have each netted six times in Serie A so far.

On current form, Cristian Chivu will find it difficult to drop the least experienced of those three forwards. Esposito has scored eight goals across his last six appearances for club and country. He’s the bright young talent Italian football has been crying out for.

The 21-year-old is getting into plenty of dangerous positions. His total of 5.53 xG is the third-highest figure in the division. Despite taking 16 fewer shots than Thuram in Serie A, his goal return is identical.

In a favourable home fixture, Esposito will fancy his chances of adding to that tally. He looks like a value bet to score anytime, with an implied probability of 55%.

Inter vs Genoa Bet 2: Pio Esposito to score anytime at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Dimarco to play a key creative role

One of the standout players last season in Serie A was Federico Dimarco. His haul of seven goals and 17 assists from out wide was invaluable for Inter.

The 29-year-old hasn’t been quite as influential this season, with a decreased number of goal contributions. His form clearly dipped in the opening months of the campaign, but he seems to be getting back to his best. The Italy international has assisted in three of his past four appearances for club and country.

Dimarco was only introduced in the 41st minute against Stuttgart on Wednesday. However, he played a crucial role in helping his side turn the game around. The Milan-born star completed four key passes and set up Martinez to finish in the 74th minute.

With his confidence clearly growing again, Dimarco could really make his mark on this contest. Backing him to register another assist could be the smart move, with an implied probability of 33%.

Inter vs Genoa Bet 3: Federico Dimarco 1+ assists at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

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