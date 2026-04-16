Inter Milan vs Cagliari predictions: Scudetto on the horizon

Our betting expert expects Christian Chivu’s Inter Milan to beat relegation contenders Cagliari and inch closer to their 21st Serie A title.

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Cagliari

Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.34 on 1xBet

Inter to win & BTTS – Yes at odds of 3.19 on 1xBet

Hakan Calhanoglu to score or assist anytime at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Cagliari

Inter Milan 3-1 Cagliari Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcus Thuram, Federico Dimarco - Cagliari: Sebastiano Esposito

Inter Milan took a giant leap towards their 21st Scudetto with a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over the Cesc Fabregas-led Como. The league leaders overturned a 2-1 half-time deficit with a heroic second-half display at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Christian Chivu’s side are now unbeaten in four straight Serie A games, scoring at least four goals in their last two outings. After recording back-to-back 1-1 draws against Atalanta and Fiorentina, the Nerazzurri thrashed Roma 5-2 before their come-back win against Como.

Cagliari are in 16th position in Serie A with 33 points, just six above the relegation zone. They should be in decent spirits after a 1-0 win against fellow strugglers Cremonese. Sebastiano Esposito was the hero of the game after he scored the winning header on the hour mark.

The narrow victory ended Isolani's eight-match winless run in the league. However, they must be wary of travelling to the Meazza. They have won only one of seven away games in 2026. That sole triumph on the road came against Fiorentina in late January. At the moment, they are winless in four away matches.

Inter hold a nine-point lead over Napoli at the summit, with six games left. A win here, followed by another against Torino next weekend and Napoli potentially slipping up, would help them lift the Scudetto. The Nerazzurri are clear favourites for a straightforward home victory.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Cagliari

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries, Thuram, Esposito

Cagliari expected lineup: Caprile, Rodiguez, Mina, Mazzitelli, Palestra, Folorunsho, Gaetano, Deiola, Obert, Borrelli, Esposito

Nerazzurri firepower meets leaky Isolani backline

Inter have taken time to recover after the Milan derby loss. Following draws with Atalanta and Fiorentina, they got five past Roma. Then they fired four past Como. Nine goals in two matches sound very promising for the Nerazzurri.

Inter have scored two or more goals against Cagliari in seven straight Serie A meetings. They have also won by a two-goal margin in each of the last three head-to-head matchups against them.

Cagliari concede an average of 1.63 goals per away league game. The Isolani haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 league trips.

The visitors arrive buoyed by their first win in nine games. The win could inspire them to find the net here. One thing is certain: goals will flow at the Meazza as a resurgent Inter side take to the field.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction 1: Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.34 on 1xBet

Cagliari's consolation to go in vain

Inter have scored in each of their last 21 league meetings against Cagliari. The last time they failed to score was a 2-0 loss at the now-defunct Stadio Comunale Sant’Elia.

Inter are unbeaten in 34 of their 39 most recent Serie A clashes versus Cagliari, including the last 11. Given their form, the hosts are sure to make life difficult for the visitors at the Meazza.

On the other hand, a league-high 11 of Cagliari’s 16 away games this season have seen both teams score. Their 1-0 win over Cremonese gives hope – they have a realistic chance of grabbing a consolation goal.

The Islanders have won just five of their previous 33 away Serie A games. A difficult evening awaits Cagliari in Milan. Expect Inter to cruise to victory, but a clean sheet may ultimately elude them.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction 2: Inter to win & BTTS – Yes at odds of 3.19 on 1xBet

Inter’s midfield maestro to shine

Hakan Calhanoglu’s importance to Cristian Chivu’s Inter cannot be overstated. The Turkish talisman has been hampered by injuries this season and has only recently returned to the starting XI.

Calhanoglu resumed play before the international break, featuring in Inter’s 1-1 draw against Fiorentina. He also starred in Turkey’s World Cup playoff wins over Romania and Kosovo last month.

The central midfielder returned to his best with an outstanding goal and a corner-kick assist in Inter’s 5-2 hammering of Roma. He then provided another excellent set-piece assist — a free-kick lob for Denzel Dumfries — in the 4-3 win over Como.

Despite missing large chunks of the campaign, Calhanoglu has 10 goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. He is chasing a second Serie A title with the Nerazzurri and is set to play a key role against Cagliari.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction 3: Hakan Calhanoglu to score or assist anytime at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

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