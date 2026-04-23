Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions: Consolidating Champions League spot

Our betting expert expects Aston Villa to gain momentum for their goal to finish in the Champions League places by beating Fulham.

Best bets for Fulham vs Aston Villa

Fulham highest scoring half - Second half at odds of 2.55 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins at odds of 2.75 on 1xBet

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Aston Villa at odds of 6.50 on 1xBet

Take the time to learn more about the generous 1xBet welcome offer, ensuring you claim the maximum initial bonus available!

Don’t have a 1xBet account yet ? You can effortlessly check our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide for a secure, lightning-fast, and remarkably simple sign-up process that gets you betting in minutes.

Are you seeking the most competitive odds, reliable payouts, and top-rated, licensed platforms? Find out more about the best betting sites operating legally in Nigeria right now, complete with in-depth expert comparisons and key features to inform your ultimate choice.

If you are truly serious about winning consistently and require reliable, expert-level, highly qualitative betting tips coupled with in-depth analysis, make sure to immediately check our popular, regularly updated Bets of the Week predictions page for your next selection.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Fulham: Raul Jimenez; Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers

Fulham enter Matchday 34 still within reach of European qualification. The Cottagers are 12th ahead of the round, but only three points behind sixth-place Chelsea. Depending on how the competitions finish this season, the London club could yet qualify for continental football next season.

Their goalless draw in the London derby away to Brentford last weekend should be considered as a point gained. Considering just how good the Bees have been this season, that result can’t be understated. However, Marco Silva’s men are on a two-game winless run, having lost to Liverpool two weeks ago.

The home side have a chance to derail Aston Villa’s European ambitions, and blow the race wide open. However, that is challenging against a team that seems to be getting back in form. After a slight slump in their season, Villa have regained momentum and qualified for the Europa League semi-final.

The Villains struggled to secure three points at home to Sunderland last weekend. Despite cruising at 3-1 at some point, the Black Cats levelled matters with three minutes to the 90. However, new signing Tammy Abraham scored the winning goal in stoppage time to give Unai Emery’s men maximum points.

Probable lineups for Fulham vs Aston Villa

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Feeling their way into the game

Fulham’s last eight Premier League games featured only eight goals - the lowest return in that run across the entire division. They’ve struggled to net early, but at least they are efficient at Craven Cottage. The hosts scored 27 of their 43 league goals in front of their fans, recording an average of 1.69 goals per game.

However, one thing is evident - they tend to start slowly and need to warm up in the game. Fulham have scored in the first half of only 33% of their league outings this term. Surprisingly, Silva’s men have scored only 15 (35%) of their 43 goals in the first half.

By contrast, the hosts scored 28 of their league goals in the second period (65%). The same stats apply when they play on the banks of the Thames. Fulham scored 17 of their 27 (63%) home goals after the restart. Additionally, Villa conceded 57% of their goals away from home in the second half.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Fulham highest scoring half - Second half at odds of 2.55 on 1xBet

Watkins in undeniable form

Ollie Watkins is still Villa’s most crucial player. He has scored 11 league goals this term, accounting for 23% of the club’s total in this campaign. Moreover, he’s been in a purple patch of form in recent weeks, scoring seven goals in his last nine appearances for the club across all competitions.

He netted within two minutes last weekend against Sunderland and secured his brace nine minutes from the break. Watkins also set up Rogers in the opening minute of the second half. As a result, he’s recorded four goal involvements in his last two matches for Villa.

The England international was on target in the reverse fixture and also scored on his last league visit to Craven Cottage. Additionally, Watkins has found the back of the net six times across nine matches with Fulham. This makes him our candidate to score this weekend.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins at odds of 2.75 on 1xBet

A trend of halftime draws

The hosts have drawn at halftime in 48% of all their Premier League matches this term. At home, they’ve been level in 50% of their fixtures at halftime, and they’ve only lost two of their 16 home games after 45 minutes. They’ve gone on to win four of those eight draws and lose three.

Villa share the same stats, as they’ve drawn 45% of their league matches at halftime. On the road, they’ve led before halftime on only two occasions out of 16 matches. Nine of their league games away from home ended in a draw after 45 minutes (56%).

With the Cottagers conceding 68% of their league goals at home in the second half, there is a chance for Emery’s men to clinch the points late on. Additionally, Villa scored 65% of their away goals after the restart, which doesn’t bode well for the home side.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Aston Villa at odds of 6.50 on 1xBet

+