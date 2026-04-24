Chelsea vs Leeds predictions: A classic cup upset on the cards

Our betting expert expects a tight game, with Leeds good enough to edge it, but likely ending all square after 120 minutes.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Leeds

Double chance - Leeds/ Draw at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Calvert-Lewin at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Will there be a penalty shootout - Yes at odds of 5.80 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Leeds

Chelsea 1-1 Leeds Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez; Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea are in a difficult position at the wrong time of the season. After just 106 days in charge, the Blues parted ways with Liam Rosenior following a string of poor results. Nonetheless, they find themselves at Wembley for another FA Cup semi-final.

Calum McFarlane is the man tasked with taking interim charge of the Blues for a second time this season. He did oversee a comeback 1-1 draw against Manchester City when Enzo Maresca vacated the head coach role earlier in the campaign. This could lead to a boost in confidence in the dressing room ahead of this crucial tie.

However, the interim boss will be under no illusions about this Chelsea side. They have lost five Premier League matches in a row without scoring. That will be a worrying factor not just for this weekend, but for the remainder of their season.

Leeds, meanwhile, rescued a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Wednesday, which was a great result for them. It means that the newly-promoted team finally reached the 40-point mark. While not completely safe from relegation, they’re certainly moving away from it.

Daniel Farke has led his team to their first FA Cup semi-final since the 1986/87 season, aiming to reach their first such final in over 50 years. Leeds will enter this game in fairly decent form, which means they will fancy their chances of causing an upset. They must overturn a poor record at the new Wembley, where they’ve lost both games since the early 2000s.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Leeds

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Neto, Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez, Delap

Leeds expected lineup: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Stuijk, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Leeds possess significant momentum

The West London club are certainly struggling for form currently. They enter this weekend’s semi-final following three consecutive defeats, making it seven losses across their last eight in all competitions. Their only victory in that run came against Port Vale in this competition.

It’s worth noting that this is Chelsea’s first fixture against top-tier opposition. They did not have trouble defeating lower-league teams, which they achieved by an aggregate of 20 to three. However, a confident Leeds team will pose a greater challenge than those clubs.

Farke’s men are unbeaten across their last seven matches across all competitions. They’ve won three of them and drawn four inside regulation time. The previous five head-to-heads have seen each club win twice.

Having said that, Leeds are unbeaten across their most recent two meetings, both of which took place this season. The most recent match at Stamford Bridge ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, with the Whites coming from two goals down. Now, momentum appears to be with Leeds, so they could secure a narrow victory or a draw after 90 or 120 minutes.

Chelsea vs Leeds Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Leeds/ Draw at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

Calvert-Lewin poses attacking threat

Leeds’ top goal scorer in the Premier League is Dominic Calvert-Lewin with 11 goals. His tally alone accounts for 25% of the club’s total this season. However, he’s also been performing strongly in the FA Cup.

He has a strong personal record of winning all four of his scoring appearances, which will encourage Farke’s team. Calvert-Lewin scored a penalty against West Ham in the previous round in both regulation time and the shootout.

The former Everton man has now scored twice in his last four games, and will be a threat to a Chelsea team that’s searching for stability. He scored the third goal when these teams met at Elland Road in the Premier League, which makes him our pick to score this weekend.

Chelsea vs Leeds Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Calvert-Lewin at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Cautionary approach from both sides

Both teams are likely aware that this is their final chance of winning silverware this season. They’re only two games away from making it a success, but securing victory in this match is crucial. Consequently, we could witness a game where neither side wants to lose, which will result in a cautious approach.

The Blues are in poor form, and another defeat would increase their difficulties. Operating under an interim manager can have varying results, as they can either excel or struggle. There is a strong possibility that Leeds will back themselves, especially since they earned four points against Chelsea this season.

The Whites are in better form, which makes them likely to walk away with all three points. However, two of their four FA Cup ties this season went to penalties. Considering the last head-to-head ended in a draw, this match could also be decided on penalties.

Chelsea vs Leeds Betting Tip 3: Will there be a penalty shootout - Yes at odds of 5.80 on 1xBet

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