Bournemouth vs Palace predictions: Eagles focus on Europe

With Crystal Palace focused on other commitments and the Cherries in strong form, we expect a home victory in this fixture.

Best bets for Bournemouth vs Palace

Bournemouth to win at odds of 1.65 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Junior Kroupi as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.23 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Bournemouth 2-1 Palace

Goalscorers Prediction - Bournemouth: Junior Kroupi, Rayan - Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta

They’re probably not winning as many games as they would prefer, but Bournemouth have become very difficult to beat. The Cherries haven’t lost a Premier League encounter since January, and are currently seventh in the table.Andoni Iraola will leave at the end of the season, but is likely motivated to finish strongly.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are destined for a mid-table finish in the league, and their attention lies elsewhere. With a strong opportunity to secure European silverware, the Eagles are unlikely to exert maximum effort in a game sandwiched between their Shakhtar Donetsk fixtures. Oliver Glasner, who will also leave this summer, will be eager to keep his team fresh for their home leg in the Conference League.

Probable lineups for Bournemouth vs Palace

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffaut, Christie, Scott, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Lacroix, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada, Sosa, Sarr, Johnson, Larsen

Crystal Palace prioritise European success

This game is significantly more important to Bournemouth than it is to Crystal Palace. The Cherries still possess a chance of a top-six finish, while the Eagles are not in contention for any domestic objectives. With that in mind, we’re backing the hosts to secure victory in this match.

Andoni Iraola does not have any fresh injury concerns, but Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert and Juli Soler remain absent. Oliver Glasner may be cautious with Tyrick Mitchell due to his Achilles injury. We expect changes to the starting lineup over the weekend following the Eagles’ trip to Poland.

The visitors have experienced inconsistent results in the Premier League recently, winning just three of their last eight matches. They will provide strong resistance, but the hosts need the points more.

Bournemouth vs Palace Bet 1: Bournemouth to win at odds of 1.65 on 1xBet

Bournemouth are no strangers to BTTS

In England’s top-flight this season, only one team has been involved in more games where both teams have scored than Bournemouth. This has occurred in 68% of their 34 matches, including 65% of their matches on home soil. For Crystal Palace, both teams have scored in 56% of their away fixtures.

Neither team possess a strong defensive record, but they both display significant attacking quality. Both teams scored in all of the Cherries’ last four games, and this outcome occurred in three of the last four matches for the Eagles. There are good reasons to expect action at both ends at the Vitality Stadium.

We’re expecting the home side to come out on top, but Crystal Palace will still compete strongly until the final whistle.

Bournemouth vs Palace Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

The Cherries’ man in form

Despite being only 19 years old, Junior Kroupi is having a fantastic season at Bournemouth. Following a brilliant campaign with Lorient last season, the teenager has adapted immediately to the Premier League. An 11-goal return in his debut season in England is highly impressive.

Kroupi’s recent form is particularly strong. He has scored in three of his last four PL outings, against Manchester United, Arsenal, and Leeds United. His confidence will be high as they host Crystal Palace.

There will be several potential goalscorers on the pitch in this match. However, we’re backing Kroupi as he aims to add to his tally in an impressive season. Crystal Palace will be very aware of his attacking threat.

Bournemouth vs Palace Bet 3: Junior Kroupi as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.23 on 1xBet

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