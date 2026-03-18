Bournemouth vs Manchester United predictions: Tough test for Spurs

Our betting expert expects Bournemouth to cause problems for Manchester United, but they should both leave with a point.

Best bets for Bournemouth vs Manchester United

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.49 on Bet9ja

Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.43 on Bet9ja

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.75 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester United

Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester United Goalscorers prediction: Bournemouth: Evanilson; Manchester United: Benjamin Sesko

Bournemouth’s season has been difficult, as they have continuously struggled for consistency. Having won just nine of their 30 games all season, their campaign has been disappointing. Yet, they’re only three points worse off than they were at the same stage last season.

With only eight games left to play, Andoni Iraola’s men may be set to finish the Premier League season in mid-table. If they can register as many wins between now and the end of the term, they should get close to a European spot. However, given the teams above them are performing much better, that seems unlikely.

Manchester United have shown the biggest improvement this season. The Red Devils enter this gameweek in third place and in firm control of their Champions League destiny. They’ve been much better under Michael Carrick, managing yet another win against a fellow top-three challenger, Aston Villa, on Sunday.

As a result, United have a three-point buffer and will aim to maintain it or extend it this weekend. It’s worth noting the visitors have already registered 17 more points this term than they did at the same stage last season. If they can stay on that trajectory, European football will return to Old Trafford much sooner than anticipated.

Probable lineups for Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Christie, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanlison,

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandez, Cunha, Sesko

Firepower meets defensive fragility

Just like their league ranking, Manchester United are third in the offence table. They’ve scored 54 goals in 30 fixtures. Only Man City and Arsenal have scored more league goals than them this term. United average 1.80 goals per game, but that number drops slightly to 1.60 goals per match on the road.

Despite how clinical they’ve been up front, their defence has been vulnerable. They’ve conceded the same number they’ve scored away from home (24). That should open the door for the home side, who’ve been struggling to score goals of late. Bournemouth’s last eight matches produced 23.1% fewer goals than the rest of the season.

The Cherries have also shipped an average of a goal per league match at the Vitality Stadium this season. With 74% of United’s away dates seeing both teams score, a similar outcome looks likely on Friday night. However, it may not be as high-scoring as their 4-4 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this term.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.49 on Bet9ja

United’s attack to face the home wall

Despite Manchester United’s recent scoring streak, they face a Bournemouth side that are tough to break down at home. Bournemouth boast the joint-fourth best defence at home across the division. Only Man City, Arsenal, and Sunderland conceded fewer than their 15 league goals at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have kept clean sheets in three of their last four league matches. They’ve only conceded two goals across their previous five outings. The average number of goals per home league fixture stands at 2.40.

Iraola’s men have been the league’s most solid defensive unit over the past eight games. They’ve only conceded five goals. Three of the last four home head-to-heads produced fewer than three goals on the day. Additionally, the visitors haven’t scored more than once in their last three consecutive road trips.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.43 on Bet9ja

Another tight contest expected

Manchester United are clearly enjoying a resurgence. However, last weekend showed that they can struggle away from home. The Red Devils’ first defeat under Carrick was at St James’ Park. Yet, they’re certainly good enough to avoid that scenario on Friday night.

The hosts, meanwhile, have remained unbeaten across their last 10 league matches — five at home and six away. They’ve drawn more games at home (7) than they’ve won (6) in the Premier League this season. The Cherries enter this fixture on the back of four consecutive stalemates, which indicates how hard they are to break down.

Considering three of their last four head-to-heads ended all square, another draw seems likely.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.75 on Bet9ja

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